Which North Canton Business is Home to One of America's Best Employers for Women by Forbes?

North Canton, Ohio, is home to America’s most women-friendly businesses, thanks to a Fortune 500 employer. The Timken Company (NYSE: TKR) has been named one of “America’s Best Employers for Women in 2021” by Forbes.

Timken reinforces their commitment to attracting, developing and retaining a talented workforce, including a diverse team of engineers and problem-solvers. The company is known around the world as being an industrial leader in engineered bearings and power transmission products, used by many across the automotive, aerospace, and railroad industries.

According to Forbes:

“American women have lost 3.8 million jobs since the Covid-19 pandemic began. Though women’s labor force participation rate has edged up slightly to 57.5% from its pandemic-era

low of 57.2% in April 2020, it remains well below the 59.2% recorded in February 2020, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Of the many reasons for this trend—including the fact that industries typically dominated by women were among the hardest hit by the economic effects of the coronavirus—research from the U.S. Census Bureau and Federal Reserve shows 32.1% of unemployed women ages 25 to 44 had left the workforce by July 2020 due to childcare demands, as compared to just 12.1% of men in that same group.”

A lot of thought went into making this list.

“Forbes teamed up with market research company, Statista, to identify the companies liked most by female workers. The list was compiled by surveying 50,000 Americans, including 30,000 women, working for businesses with at least 1,000 employees. Representation at the executive and board levels were taken into account, as were initiatives to improve gender equity and recent or unresolved allegations regarding discrimination or misconduct.”

"We're proud of the talented and accomplished women we employ at Timken and their many achievements," said Natasha Pollock, Timken vice president of human resources. "Timken is committed to making progress towards a diversified workforce, and this recognition reinforces our ongoing efforts to provide opportunities, development and support to our female associates and all employees.”

She continues, ”Delivering the innovative solutions and real-world impact we are known for requires multiple perspectives united by common goals. We're honored to be on the Forbes 2021 list and also recognize that there's more left to be done as we grow our business together."

This is the third “Top” list Timken has made it onto this year.

Earlier this year, Forbes recognized Timken as one of America's Best Employers in the midsized category and one of America's Best Employers for New Graduates. Recognition on these lists was based on responses to an independent survey of 50,000 employees in 25 industries.

Timken posted $3.5 billion in sales in 2020 and employs more than 17,000 people globally, operating from 42 countries. Timken is recognized among America's Most Responsible Companies by Newsweek, the World's Most Ethical Companies® by Ethisphere and both America's Best Employers and America's Best Employers for New Graduates by Forbes.

Historically a problem solver

The Timken Company applies its deep knowledge of metallurgy, tribology and mechanical systems to improve the reliability and efficiency of equipment, machinery and vehicles worldwide.

Henry Timken and his sons, H.H. and William, founded The Timken Roller Bearing and Axle Company in 1899, building the foundation for a global enterprise that today helps keep the world in motion.

Throughout the years, Timken has contributed to customer success through a clear vision, industrial focus, advanced processes and global growth. Following are key examples of how Timken has moved global industries forward since 1899.