A Karaoke Car Wash? Unlimited Washes for a Year? Let Me Click This Real Fast

Image via Rainforest Car Wash on Twitter

Picture this -- Madagascar on Wheels -- a Karaoke showdown for Cleveland’s finest.

That’s precisely what locally-owned Rainforest Car Wash is getting ready to do. Ohio has never been crazier!

They’re hosting an upcoming Car Wash Karaoke event from August 1 to the 14th. Event participants are asked to submit their entries for Car Wash Karaoke via Facebook, Instagram and TikTok, tagging the Rainforest Car Wash (@rfwash) to enter.

Participants are encouraged to record themselves syncing along with any song while going through the tunnel at any of Rainforest's four convenient locations. One lucky winner will score a year’s worth of free, unlimited car washes -- or a $350 gift card. The second-place winner will receive three months of unlimited car washes. Other prizes are available at the discretion of the Car Wash.

Winners will be announced on social media, gaining clout by becoming the Rainforest Car Wash’s reigning Karaoke Champion!

"We are so thrilled to be hosting this new Car Wash Karaoke event for our local communities. Come down and sing your heart out with Petey and the gang for a chance to win some really awesome prizes, up to a year of complimentary Unlimited Wash Club Membership," said Anthony Bencivenni, Rainforest's District Manager.

The Rainforest Car Wash is an experiential rainforest-themed car wash that serves Ohio with four convenient wash locations in the Greater Cleveland, Ohio Area, including Cleveland Heights, Brunswick, Medina and Avon. The company plans to expand into two more locations in the coming year while remaining committed to bringing the cleanest, most enjoyable “escape from the day-to-day” with an unforgettable jungle adventure the whole family will love.

According to recent press, “Since 2019, Rainforest Car Wash has garnered national media attention with their Haunted Car Wash, which caused the wash to go viral on the internet. The original event, featured on CNN and Good Morning America among other news programs, accumulated over 40 million views on TikTok, Facebook, and other social media platforms. The event will return this year at the wash's newest location in Avon.”

To learn more about Car Wash Karaoke or the Rainforest Car Wash, visit rfwash.com/karaoke .