Last week, Laird Connectivity (OTCMKTS: LARRF) went global with the rollout of their new 5G Phantom Antenna.

The Phantom Antenna Family has been considered the industry standard in connectivity for over two decades. They’re continuing that tradition with a new generation with on- and off-ground solutions. Offering global cellular in a single antenna, the Phantom antenna has earned the reputation for its application, coverage and adaptability across multiple industries.

We owe a lot to our Akron neighbors that work day and night to create things at Laird.

Laird Connectivity simplifies wireless connectivity with market-leading modules, antennas, IoT devices and customer-specific wireless solutions. The company is considered best-in-class for security, performance and reliability. Providing product development-related services, it reduces client risks while both improving and strengthening their time-to-market.

5G Phantom antennas provide the most uniform horizon gain around the antenna. A uniform gain pattern with low ripple levels means that the antennas offer consistent performance regardless of the direction they are pointing. This makes them the perfect solution for IoT applications, smart utilities, transportation and other connected scenarios.

According to Laird, “The new 5G Phantom antennas are the first and only suite of 5G off-ground plane and on-ground plane antenna solutions with models covering either 617-7125 or 698-7125 MHz. This series establishes an indispensable cornerstone for utilities, transportation, public safety, agriculture, public transit, healthcare, manufacturing, and other industries deploying IoT technologies.”

They power critical applications, provide connectivity in places no other signal can reach. This is why Phantom antennas have been universally considered the most trusted brand of low-profile, rugged antennas. They’re used in the world of defense, they’re used in communications. They make our connected world possible.

Paul Fadlovich, Director of Product Management for Antennas at Laird Connectivity. "This new set of 5G Phantoms is a milestone for the wireless industry in the same way as the very first Phantom antenna. It is the must-have antenna solution for the next wave of IoT growth in a long list of vertical industries."

A key differentiator for 5G Phantom antennas is their optimized gain, up to 5.5 dBi, engineered to be at 10-20 degrees above the horizon. Many IoT applications are in remote locations and require the optimal gain to be just above the horizon to provide a solid connection with cell towers.

This allows them to deliver global cellular coverage even for regions where the lower 600 MHz band is required. Not only does this drive higher levels of efficiency across the most used 5G bands (up to 4200 MHz), but it operates with an uptime of 80% or above in IP67-rated and compact form factors of just 84 x 45 mm (H x D).

Phantom antennas can be deployed in the field for many years without the need for maintenance or repair. A direct-mount, threaded stud with superior quality and integrated N-female connector provides a tamper-resistant installation method. In addition, the direct coaxial connection ensures performance remains consistent, even at the higher frequencies, by reducing performance losses associated with other mounting methods.

The first variants released to the market will be the on-ground plane series, including 617-7125 MHz and 698-7125 MHz versions, available in black or white. The off-ground plane versions will be available later in Q4 2021.

Laird Connectivity is a global team of talented individuals working to make a difference for each other, our business partners and our communities. Laird is currently hiring for various roles at the Akron, Ohio location.