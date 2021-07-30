Going Once, Going Twice -- She Won! Columbus Auctioneer Wins 2021 NAA International Auctioneer Championship

Image via Laura Mantle-Grunden on Facebook

First of all, congratulations are in order for one Laura Mantle, Auctioneer from the Columbus, Ohio Area. She took home the top prize for the 2021 National Auctioneers Association’s (NAA) International Auctioneer Championship that took place on July 16 at the 72nd International Auctioneers Conference & Show in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Only one man and one woman would earn the title of NAA IAC Champion.

She was joined with 60+ of the world’s most talented auctioneers in a battle of the gavel -- live in front of attendees, as well as tens of thousands of viewers on IAC Live! via the organization’s Facebook and YouTube channels. Champions were awarded a $5,000 cash prize, a trophy, champion medallion and ring. The winners would also represent the NAA as brand ambassadors and speakers across the country for the next 12 months.

“This honor is one of the highlights of my career,” Mantle said. “I have enjoyed every minute of my journey competing in the IAC over the years. To be challenged by the absolute best of the best in the industry has made me a better competitor and a better auctioneer.”

Competitors were judged on the effectiveness of their overall auctioneering presentation, including the chant and timbre of their voices, their body language and other performance-related elements. The top 15 men and five women were also judged on their answers to direct interview questions.

Image via Laura Mantle-Grunden on Facebook

Laura’s been working at auctions since the age of 13, where she was considered a “runner” who would collect the items to be sold during an auction. Over the years, she worked in various roles for her family’s business, even attending The Ohio Auction School in 2006. After receiving her degree in Business Administration from Otterbein University in 2010, she became a full-time auctioneer.

Mantle is now an Instructor at The Ohio Auction School, herself, and owns a Contract Auction Company, Mantle Auctioneering. She loves traveling all over the country, working over 200 auctions per year, where she takes on the roles of Contract Auctioneer, Auction Manager and Support Staff. She has received the coveted CAI (Certified Auctioneer Institute) Designation from the NAA in addition to her CAS (Contract Auction Specialist) Designation.

There aren’t a lot of young people that still embrace the Art of Auctioneering. For that alone, this woman deserves our respect. While many of us have missed this event in real-time, it's available on replay via various NAA and IAC social media channels -- and definitely worth catching!