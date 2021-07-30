The SprayWorks Group Combats Supply Chain and Material Shortages, Expands Facilities to Create their Own

Image via SprayWorks Equipment Group

Earlier this year, the SprayWorks Equipment Group, an industrial equipment supplier in Kent, Ohio, moved to a new facility that would increase its building size by almost 20,000 sq. ft. They hoped to combat supply chain-related issues associated with component and material shortages and inflation taking place around the world.

Decision-makers thought it was best to bring fabrication in-house to ensure the continuous flow of production overall. With this would come higher levels of efficiency, much faster turnaround times and a decreased cost of output and production-ready materials.

The chances SprayWorks would experience scarcity in supply materials lessens by creating these materials in-house, the company could find additional revenue streams for the company to secure in the foreseeable future.

“This has been a great achievement for SprayWorks. We now have the ability to design and fabricate automated systems all under one roof,” states Jeremy Davidson, head of production at the Kent facility.

The company’s flagship product, the Spraybot, would benefit most from this decision. The automated plural component applicator was designed to apply a wide range of spray-applied membranes, including the application of spray foam and polyurea in a commercial or industrial environment. Contractors love this product because automation minimizes employee fatigue, allowing two-man teams to operate an automated spray robot efficiently. It’s both accurate in application and helps businesses save 10% or more in standard yield as a money-saving alternative to manual application.

Davidson continues, “With that ability [being able to produce necessary materials and components in-house], comes rapid research and development. When our customers consider buying a Spraybot, it’s a big decision. Our goal is to make that choice easier by providing a faster return on investment, reduce the learning curve for applicators and increasing the robot’s versatility. If one of our customers is bidding a job, we want our automation to be that critical advantage over the competition.”

Essential equipment in the manufacturing of the Spraybot includes;

Shears

Press brakes

Milling machines

Metal band saws

As part of the move, SprayWorks brought on Jesse Anstine as the new fabricator and automation specialist, who has nearly 20 years of experience with automation for spray-applied materials. His expertise will allow the company to continue moving at a rapid new pace as production capacity increases.

The SprayWorks Equipment Group is not only an equipment supplier. They provide training and materials to the public, in addition to their production of mobile rigs and parts. The company also serves as a distributor for PMC, Graco and Gusmer equipment. In addition, their products have been used in the development of commercial and residential buildings, bridges and other infrastructure.

The company trains and educates new contractors and equipment operators in open-cell, closed-cell, polyurea and coating applications for interior & exterior building envelope design, waterproofing, below grade, bridge deck, barge and secondary containment for all types of roofs and structures.