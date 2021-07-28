The Victory of Light Expo Continues Traditions, Joins Forces with the Body Mind Soul Expo

Image via BMSE, 2021

For the last 30 years, the Victory of Light Expo has been amongst -- if not the largest -- metaphysical events in the Midwest.

“When I produced my first Victory of Light Expo in 1992, I could never have imagined that the expo would become so large,” said Victor Paruta. Paruta started his expo after an encounter with another psychic who entered his book store.

At the time, he was focusing on what he should do -- both in this world and the next. “You should start a psychic fair,” this intuitive stranger said. So, Paruta took heed focused on what would soon come.

The expo first began as a small psychic fair in the ballroom of a nearby hotel. But, eventually, the Victory of Light Expo grew to become the Greater Cincinnati Area’s 13th largest convention, based on annual attendance and one of the largest body, mind and spirit events in the entire country.

Paruta believes one of the reasons this event has been successful is because “People don't get this ‘stuff’ in their daily lives. It helps them reconnect with their spirituality. We're all spiritual people, and we need a connection to something greater than ourselves. Developing that connection and learning how to do that helps us deal with life more effectively. It's just an all-around powerful experience.”

Paruta announced the acquisition of Cincinnati’s beloved Victory of Light Expo (VOL) just four months before the next event. The expo was purchased by the Body Mind Spirit Expos (BMSE) of Ashland, Oregon, which is set to continue the Victory of Light Expo from here on out. Psychics will continue to be credentialed and vetted by the experts.

The next event will occur on November 20 and 21, 2021, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Sharonville Convention Center. Shoppers will be able to buy crystals, jewelry, art, imported clothing and aura photography on-site. There will also be two days of workshops and seminars on topics, such as:

Astrology

Past lives

Angels

Dream interpretation

Meditation

Developing intuition

“I knew the time would come when I’d have to turn the event over to its next caretaker, someone with the skill and experience to run a large event,” Paruta continued. “I have every confidence that BMSE will build upon the excellence of the Victory of Light Expo for many years to come.”

Twice a year, over 300 different vendors, psychics and exhibitors get together to give daily psychic readings, conduct holistic healing sessions, play live music, host book signings and more. The event was open to the public, and audiences would be invested in panels where they could ask psychics things that they’ve always wondered about.

The Victory of Light Expo would provide the general public with a supernatural experience and serve as a safe haven for those seeking to learn about the holistic and metaphysical arts and sciences -- including natural holistic healing with stones, herbs and oils.

Steve Strickland, founder of the BMSE, shares a similar storyline as Paruta. He founded the Body, Mind and Soul Expos more than 35 years ago. It rapidly expanded in the late 1980s to all of the largest markets in the Pacific Northwest, catching on in the more southeastern states during the early 1990s.

“The acquisition of the highly successful Victory of Light Expo will provide BMSE with an established venue in the Cincinnati region,” said Strickland. “Both shows have brought progressive spiritual ideas to the general public for decades, and once unusual concepts such as channeling, mediumship, yoga and chakras are now mainstream.

Strickland looks forward to continuing the tradition.

The Victory of Light Expo will continue to take place twice each year -- the first, which always falls on the first or second weekend in April, and the second, which happens to fall on the weekend before Thanksgiving in November.

It will continue to take place at the Sharonville Convention Center (11355 Chester Road, Cincinnati, OH 45246) and to feature the best psychics, healers and vendors in the country.

“Hosting the Victory of Light Expo will always be among my greatest accomplishments and joys. I can never adequately thank my staff, the greater Cincinnati community and the many people who helped make the Victory of Light Expo amazing every single time,” said Paruta.

In his personal life, he will continue to conduct psychic readings, teach and write.

For more information about the Victory of Light Expo or the Body Mind Spirit Expo, please visit http://bmse.net and http://VictoryofLight.com, accordingly. You can also call 541-482-3722 for more information about the upcoming event or email VictoryofLight@BMSE.net for clarification.