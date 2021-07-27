Goodyear Represents the Heart of Akron with New Blimp at Oshkosh Airshow Event

Image via Goodyear

The Goodyear Rubber & Tire Company (NASDAQ: GT) represents generations of the hard-working Akron community at the 2021 EAA AirVenture Oshkosh Airshow in Winnebago County, Wisconsin July 26, to August 1, 2021. The airshow will take place at the Wittman Regional Airport (KOSH) -- as it returns from a two-year, post-pandemic hiatus. Here, the company will be unveiling its newest blimp, the Wingfoot Three, which hails from the one and only Wingfoot Lake in Suffield, Ohio and is 54 feet longer thank its predecessor.

This particular blimp is remarkable, as it represents a special part of history that often goes untold.

According to GoodyearBlimp.com:

“Built in 1917, the hangar at Wingfoot Lake is the oldest airship facility and one of the oldest active aircraft bases in the world. In addition to a maintenance and construction facility for Goodyear's blimp fleet. In 2018, The Wingfoot Lake hangar was awarded an Ohio historical marker recognizing its contributions to Lighter-Than-Air aviation in general as well as its military significance during WWI & WWII. The very first class of airship pilots was trained at Wingfoot Lake.”

The Red Bull Air Force and U.S. Special Operations Command Para-Commandos will skydive from Goodyear’s newest blimp at this event. The Red Bull Air Force jumps during an afternoon airshow on Wednesday, July 28, and the Para-Commandos will finish out on Friday, July 30, with a patriotic jumping event. This is said to be the first run for either team on this particular blimp.

"The U.S. Special Operations Command Para-Commandos look forward to opening the Friday EAA AirVenture 2021 air show using the Goodyear Blimp as our jump platform. This is a truly unique airship and jumping from the blimp is a first for the team. We are thrilled to have the opportunity to represent our special operations forces deployed around the globe in defense of freedom," states U.S. Special Operations Command Team Leader Cris Fucci.

The Red Bull Air Force is a team of accomplished and experienced aviation experts specializing in highly coordinated aerial jumps and aerobatic demonstrations in the Red Bull Bo-105 Helicopter and Edge 540. It was assembled as a collective of best-in-class skydivers, BASE jumpers, wingsuit fliers and pilots on the planet. The team has earned a host of gold medals in nearly every discipline, as well as world records for over 150,000 dives, 10,000 jumps and a maximum free-flying speed of 340mph!

"EAA AirVenture Oshkosh is always known for those 'Only at Oshkosh' moments where aviation fans see things that happen no place else," said Rick Larsen, EAA's vice president for communities and member programs. "This one-of-a-kind skydiving exhibition involving Goodyear, Red Bull, and the U.S. Air Force certainly lives up to that exciting standard as we return to Oshkosh in 2021."

The Wingfoot Three celebrates Goodyear's 50th anniversary at the EAA AirVenture event, which has since grown to become the largest, most anticipated airshow in the world. The Goodyear Blimp first appeared at the EAA fly-in during the summer of 1971. Several Goodyear Blimps have flown to and over EAA fly-ins ever since.