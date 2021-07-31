Rep. Jim Jordan Gets a Mention in 2021 Leak of DOJ Notes and Trump’s ‘Soft Coup’

According to newly released note, former President Donald Trump pressured top Justice Department officials late last year to declare that the election Joe Biden rightfully won was, "corrupt." Even though the Justice Department had found no instances of widespread fraud. NTY so that he (Trump) and his allies in Congress could use the assertion to overturn the 2020 election results.

New evidence has been provided to lawmakers. Congress and the American public have never before had written evidence of a criminal offense. The notes are the "latest example of Mr. Trump's wide-ranging campaign during his final weeks in office to delegitimize the election results." NYT

.The notes were taken during a phone call on Dec 27 in which Trump pressed the acting attorney general at the time, Jeffrey A. Rosen, and his deputy, Richard P. Donoghue, on voter fraud claims that the Justice Department had found no evidence for.

Some of the notes read, "Just say that the election was corrupt + leave the rest to me and the Republican congressmen."

Enter Rep Jim Jordan, Republican of Ohio, whose name appears in the notes and voted to overturn election results in key states but has downplayed his role in the president's pressure campaign.

Here is an interview of him stammering when asked the question by a reporter if and when he talked to President Donald Trump the day of the Jan 6 insurrection - the domestic terrorist attack on the US Capitol. He gives an answer in a manner that is not very convincing. If his aim was to convince us that his communication with the President that day was not a big deal, and just routine as he suggests, he has failed.

He is evasive in the video. See below.

He stammers,

"Uh, I'd have to go, I'd, I, I, I spoke with him that day after, I think after. I don't know if I spoke with him in the morning or not. I just don't know. Uh, I'd have to go back and, I mean I don't, I don't, I don't know, uh, that, when those conversations happened. But, um, what I know is that I spoke with him all the time."

The congressman then tried to change the subject. He looks pretty ill at ease in his body.

The New York Times reported last week, for example, that the far-right lawmaker participated in a meeting at the White House, where he plotted with Trump on how best to contest the results of the 2020 presidential election.

The Republican also went on record saying, reality be damned, "I don't know how you can ever convince me that President Trump didn't actually win this thing."

After Jordan's on-air comments this week, I think the odds of him being subpoenaed are close to 100%.

