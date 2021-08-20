This Company Offers Out-Of-The-Box “Someone Pinch Me” Experiences To Broadway Lovers

In March 2020 when Broadway shut down countless artists lost all their work. But the company Broadway Plus gave performers a much needed source of income.

Broadway Plus is a one-stop-shop that offers myriad opportunities for fans to connect with Broadway in innovative ways both virtually and live in New York City. Looking for a Broadway star to coach you to sing or tackle an acting audition? Or imagine your favorite Broadway writer offering helpful feedback on a song you wrote? Ever want top tier talent to give you a video shout out on your birthday or get to meet them in person?

Alex Brightman from Beetlejuice and School of Rock offers coaching and masterclasses on Broadway Plus Courtesy Broadway Plus

Broadway Plus offers all those experiences and more. And this month they are celebrating their fifth anniversary. “Broadway Plus listens to its artists,” says Broadway Plus artist and two-time Tony Award nominee, Alex Brightman, who played the title role of Beetlejuice on Broadway. “They work with you to ensure your experiences—be it lessons, master classes, Q&As, or even something niche like collaborating and designing a fan's tattoo—are well-handled, expertly-managed, and a breeze. You show up, do your thing, and they do theirs.”

Founded in 2016 by Nathaniel Hill, Broadway Plus quickly gained the attention and support of the theater and concierge-travel industries as a much-needed link between the two. “I started Broadway Plus with the goal of helping Broadway’s best fans access amazing experiences that I dreamed about as a kid,” shared l Hill. “In the last five years, it has been incredibly rewarding to watch the business grow from an idea into an entire ecosystem in which people can connect with Broadway in a variety of ways that enrich their lives while supporting Broadway artists.”

During the pandemic, Broadway Plus pivoted their in-person concierge platform to offer virtual opportunities for fans and artists alike. In addition to being able to book one-on-one experiences like virtual shoutouts, meet-and-greets, Q&As, private coaching sessions, and master classes directly on the artist’s personal profile page, Broadway Plus offered custom virtual events for private clients and over thirty Fortune-500 companies, including Microsoft, Google, Facebook, Coldwell Banker, Morgan Stanley, and dozens of top law firms. Popular events include virtual concerts, group Q&As, and career-building workshops.

The company has experienced significant growth in reach and revenue. The company expanded its staff to more than 20 professionals, relocated its headquarters to a central location above the new Drama Bookshop in the Theater District, and became a licensed Group Sales Agent.

Since their pivot to virtual in March of 2020, Broadway Plus has booked thousands of experiences for fans around the world, and paid out over $1 million to Broadway artists. “I’m incredibly proud of my team for their innovation and tireless work throughout the pandemic,” added Hill. "And grateful for every artist and fan who chooses to work with Broadway Plus.”

In early 2021, Broadway Plus acquired Artists & Beyond, a collaborator and fellow leader in the virtual booking space for Broadway performers. Artists & Beyond founder Tyce Green is now a partner in Broadway Plus. The acquisition, in concert with continued artist engagement and outreach, has grown the Broadway Plus roster to boast more than 600 Broadway performers from multiple Tony and Grammy Award-winners to rising stars. Some of the most-requested artists include two-time Tony Award nominees Alex Brightman (Beetlejuice, School of Rock), Mandy Gonzalez (Hamilton), Laura Bell Bundy (Legally Blonde), Taylor Louderman (Mean Girls), Christy Altomare (Anastasia), and Laura Osnes (Bonnie & Clyde, Bandstand).

As Broadway performances resume, Broadway Plus will move forward with a hybrid in-person and virtual business model for all experiences and resuming exclusive opportunities to connect with Broadway artists under COVID-safe conditions, and launching VIP package offerings with new shows including SIX and Doubtfire. For more information or to book an experience, visit BroadwayPlus.com.

