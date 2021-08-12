These Los Angeles Artists Created A Play Series Where The World's Greatest Actors Can Stretch Their Creative Chops

At the beginning of social distancing, before Zoom became the room where everything now happens, producer/actress Dayle Reyfel organized a conference call with her theater group, The Pack. A popular live play series in Los Angeles, The Pack presents the comedies of Emmy nominee, Eugene Pack.

As their upcoming shows were postponed, Reyfel and Pack hoped to discover the best way to move forward. They came up with a solution. “We decided to continue being creative, have fun and read some of my new works over the phone,” explains Pack.

Amid that sometimes hard to hear crowded call with an invited audience of friends, Reyfel had an epiphany. “Something special had occurred,” she says. “We were suddenly transported to so many varied and rich locales: a cabin in the country with a blizzard outside, a New York City Irish bar, an old inn in Salem, Massachusetts and a cafe in Paris.” She saw all the worlds that were evoked. All the possibilities. “I realized how the magic of the spoken word can spark your imagination to take over,” adds Reyfel.

Other artists were soon doing their virtual shows on Zoom. And television shows now all have at home versions. But Reyfel and Pack immediately felt that a contemporary golden age of radio was the way to go. Pack and Reyfel , who are also co-creators of the international sensation, Celebrity Autobiography, which was presented on Broadway, London's West End and at Australia's Sydney Opera House, had a vision. They contacted many of the actors who had performed in Pack’s plays. They asked actors from Los Angeles, New York City, Austin, London, Toronto and even Copenhagen, to get involved. The response was overwhelmingly enthusiastic and The Pack Podcast was launched.

They enlisted Jen Hegarty, an impact producer with years of experience in the philanthropy space, to help produce. Their mission was for the podcast to benefit important organizations, including Feeding America and The Actor's Fund.

“Everything about this is helping someone in some way,” says Hegarty. “From the cast members who get to be creative with their fellow actors to the listeners who get a respite from the madness of the world right now to the donors who are making a difference, to the non-profits which the podcast supports and reaches those most in need.” Hegarty sees The Pack Podcast as a wonderful way to lift spirits and give others a boost at the same time. “We are all finding unique ways to connect with others from wherever we happen to be,” she adds. “Eugene and Dayle are bringing some of the most creative, talented actors together from all over the world through their shared love of Pack’s Plays.”

For Emmy winner Sherri Shepherd who stars in the first play, Hold, with Blair Underwood and Reyfel, doing the play was an act of love. “I believe Eugene is one of the most talented writers in the industry.” says Shepherd “He crafts beautifully layered characters and I get to sink my entire being into them.” She also loves the element of surprise in them. “No character nor scene is what it appears to be. Eugene takes a simple slice of life and creates a poignant tale that usually leaves you breathless and wanting more,” adds Shepherd. “Doing this podcast takes people back to the days when there was only radio for entertainment. Through our voices and Eugene’s incredible words, we get to bring the listeners on a colorful journey that is only as big and wide as their imaginations.”

Most thrilling for Pack was to have these outstanding actors bring these stories to life. Other Pack Podcast cast members include Eva Marie Saint, Marisa Tomei, Elizabeth Ashley, Sharon Gless, Tony Hale, Cecily Strong, George Wendt, Dana Delany, Andrea Martin, George Segal, Marsha Mason, Cheryl Hines, John Fugelsang, Michael Urie, Tate Donovan, Peter Asher, Rob Morrow, Paul Rogan, Debbon Ayer, Larry Dorf, Bradley White, Milo Manheim, Willie Garson, Laraine Newman, Diedrich Bader, Lainie Kazan, Steven Weber, Terry Walters, Lucy Davis, Intae Kim, Mitch Silpa, Jackie Harris Greenberg , Paul Greenberg, Beth Triffon, Spencer Garrett, Constance Forslund, Tim DeKay, Caspar Phillipson, Milanka Brooks, Marcia Rodd, Maggie Wheeler, Ed Weeks and more.

Many, many plays have been recorded and are on The Pack Podcast. The plays can be heard at Thepackpodcast.org.

Also, the plays created the most unique and special casting opportunities. “We reunited Marsha Mason and the late George Segal who had not worked together since the 1973 film Blume in Love,” says Pack. “Plus we had three comic icons acting in one piece—Cecily Strong of Saturday Night Live, Laraine Newman from the show’s original cast and SCTV alum Andrea Martin.”

