Stranger Sings! The Parody Musical Comes To New York City This Month

Head back to the Upside Down world with Stranger Sings!

No that’s no typo. Stranger Sings! The Parody Musical, which originally played two sold-out concert runs at Feinstein’s/54 Below, is a wild and irreverent send-up of the hit Netflix series Stranger Things and all its campy 80’s glory.

Stranger Sings! The Parody Musical is currently playing at The Players Theatre Courtesy Stranger Sings!

Take a trip back to Hawkins, Indiana, 1983: when times were simpler, hair was bigger, and unsupervised children were getting snatched by inter-dimensional creatures. Join Mike, Eleven, Lucas, Dustin, and the whole Hawkins gang for a night of adventure, thrills, indulgent pop culture references, pubescent angst, heavy synth, poor parenting, convoluted love triangles, cheap effects, dancing monsters, and maybe, just maybe, there is justice for everyone’s favorite frumpy ginger, Barb Holland.

The Parody Musical had its off-Broadway premiere on August 5th at The Players Theatre and is set to officially open on August 11th. The strictly limited engagement set to run through Sunday, September 5th.

Stranger Sings! is directed by Nick Flatto. Flatto is making his Off-Broadway directorial debut with “Stranger Sings and is the Producer/Director of The Ones That Got Away, a cabaret tribute to Broadway’s forgotten flops.

An actor who has performed on and off Broadway, Flatto has worked at many theatre companies including the Broadway Theatre, Shakespeare Theatre Company of DC, Vineyard Theatre, Fulton Opera House, Bucks County Playhouse, Cape Playhouse and toured nationally with Big League Productions.

The musical features an original book and score by Jonathan Hogue. A playwright, director, performer, and producer, he is also producing a virtual production of his play The Nations, which is loosely based on his experiences serving as a short-term missionary/aid worker in 12 countries around the world.

The cast includes Jalen Bunch, Jason Daniel Chacon, Dean Cestari, Patrick Howard, Caroline Huerta, Katelyn Lauria, Savannah-Lee Mumford, Ariana Perlson, Garrett Poladian, Adele Simms, and Glory Yepassis-Zembrou.

In addition to Flatto and Hogue, the creative team for Stranger Sings! includes Michael Kaish (Musical Direction/Orchestrations), Ashley Marinelli (Choreography), James Ortiz (Scenic Design), Cassandra McCall Endicott (Costume Design), Jesse Scott (Lighting Design), Megan ‘Deets’ Cully (Sound Design). Casting by Krisha Bullock, CSA, Jamie Snow, CSA, Zachary Spiegel, and Brett Hahalyak of Bullock and Snow Casting.

A limited number of $11 rush tickets will be available to each performance. Participants may enter the lottery in person at The Players Theater 90 minutes prior to curtain time to enter their name for the chance to see that day’s performance. 60 minutes prior to the show names will be chosen at random. The production is produced by Cue to Cue Productions, Golden Olive Productions, and Stranger Sings LLC.

(From left) Stranger Sings! cast members Jalen Bunch, Dean Cestari, and Patrick Howard Photo by Danny Hidalgo

