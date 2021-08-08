Revising Her Truly Remarkable Performance As Tina Turner, Adrienne Warren Returns To Tina - The Tina Turner Musical

Back in 2020, during a Broadway season of many memorable performances, Adrienne Warren in the title role in Tina - The Tina Turner Musical, was truly a knockout. The Washington Post declared, “As rock-star portrayals go, it doesn’t get any better than Adrienne Warren as Tina Turner.” And Jesse Green writing for The New York Times wrote, “In a performance that is part possession, part workout and part wig, Adrienne Warren rocks the rafters and dissolves your doubts about anyone daring to step into the diva’s high heels."

Adrienne Warren plays Tina Turner in Tina - The Tina Turner Musical Manuel Harlan

Just last month producers of Tina - The Tina Turner Musical announced that Warren will return to playing Tina Turner for a limited engagement. Nominated for 12 Tony Awards, Tina - The Tina Turner Musical will reopen at Broadway’s Lunt-Fontanne Theatre on October 8, 2021.

The cast will also include the show’s original Broadway cast including Tony Award Nominee Daniel J. Watts as Ike, Dawnn Lewis as Zelma, Nkeki Obi-Melekwe as Tina (at certain performances), Tony Award Nominee Myra Lucretia Taylor as Gran Georgeanna and Jessica Rush as Rhonda

The inspiring musical chronicles the life of Turner, who despite every obstacle, has a remarkable comeback story. Turner is a woman who dared to defy the bounds of racism, sexism and ageism to become the global Queen of Rock n’ Roll. The show is a celebration of resilience and an inspiration of triumph over adversity.

One of the world’s best-selling artists of all time, Tina Turner has won 12 Grammy Awards and her live shows have been seen by millions, with more concert tickets sold than any other solo performer in music history. The show features her much loved songs including “Proud Mary,” “Private Dancer,” “What’s Love Got To Do With It” and many other Tina Turner classic songs.

The show is presented in association with Tina Turner herself, received its world premiere in April 2018 in London, where it opened to five-star reviews and has broken box office records at the Aldwych Theatre. In March 2019, the German production opened at Stage Operettenhaus in Hamburg, and the Dutch production opened at the Beatrix Theater, Utrecht, in February 2020. A third European production is due to open at the Teatro Coliseum in Madrid, Spain in Fall 2021.

Written by Tony Award nominee and Pulitzer Prize winner Katori Hall with Frank Ketelaar and Kees Prins, the show is directed by Tony Award nominee Phyllida Lloyd with choreography by Tony Award nominee Anthony van Laast, set and costume designs by Tony Award nominee Mark Thompson, musical supervision, additional music and arrangements by Nicholas Skilbeck, lighting by Tony Award nominee Bruno Poet, sound by Tony Award nominee Nevin Steinberg, projection design by Tony Award nominee Jeff Sugg, orchestrations by Tony Award nominee Ethan Popp, wigs, hair and makeup design by Drama Desk Award winner Campbell Young Associates, music direction by Alvin Hough Jr. and casting by The Telsey Office.

Now available to stream on HBO Max is the Emmy-nominated feature documentary, Tina. The film shows a revealing and intimate look at Turner's life and career. The movie charts her improbable rise to early fame, her personal and professional struggles throughout her life and her even more improbable resurgence as a global phenomenon in the 1980s. The feature documentary is from Academy Award-winning directors Dan Lindsay, T.J. Martin and Lightbox, the production company founded by Academy Award-winning producer Simon Chinn and Emmy-winning producer Jonathan Chinn, together with Emmy-nominated producer Diane Becker.

Tina - The Tina Turner Musical and the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre will follow New York State, New York City and CDC guidelines to ensure the safety of all actors, production staff, theatre employees, and audience members. As public health conditions and the State's guidance for performing arts and live entertainment changes, the theatre will remain flexible and adapt to applicable health protocols, such as face coverings, health screening, enhanced air filtration and ventilation, and rigorous cleaning and disinfection.

