This New York City Startup Is Helping Patients Find Financial Assistance For Medical Bills

According to a recent survey from the company, Bankrate, nearly 22 percent of Americans avoided using medical care during the pandemic due to the expensive costs. Although resources exist to help patients reduce their health care costs (grants, replacement drug programs, government subsidies.), they are often unaware that any financial support exists, are too embarrassed to ask for help, or are overwhelmed trying to access it on their own.

Courtesy Of Srulik Dvorsky Srulik Dvorsky

Enter TailorMed. This Midtown startup aims to connect patients with the financial assistance they need to help pay their medical bills. Its technology is used by health systems and providers to identify patients who are financially at risk ― solving the problem of unpaid medical bills before it becomes an issue for patients in need. TailorMed has already helped thousands of patients at hundreds of health systems across the country since its founding. It recently announced a $20 million investment round led by Providence Ventures.

Through TailorMed healthcare organizations can identify patients who are at risk of not being able to afford their medical bills. Then they are matched and enrolled into the right financial resources. Patients are then able to get the services they need without the worry of how they can pay for it.

Before founding TailorMed in 2017, Dvorsky applied his background in electrical engineering to the field of designing medical devices. During that time, he also faced the challenge of providing care for some close family members who were diagnosed with critical illnesses, including cancer. He assumed an active caregiver position across their complex medical journeys, giving him a first-hand look at how patients face obstacles receiving the care they need.

Eventually, Dvorsky decided to strike out on his own, combining his zeal to help others and his passion for technology in a new venture. TailorMed was born.

When patients don’t receive the early care they need, they often see their symptoms worsen over time, requiring them to seek treatment for more serious medical conditions later on. Rather than saving money, these patients and their healthcare providers face higher costs in the end. It sounds like a problem begging for a solution, but being a “disruptor” company in a legacy industry set Dvorsky down a road fraught with challenges.

From an administrative standpoint, many healthcare providers are still stuck in the dark ages. In some cases, Dvorsky encountered systems in which Microsoft Excel was the most cutting-edge software for tracking patient expenses. TailorMed’s approach is light-years ahead, using data and advanced analytics to not only automate existing workflows, but to predict what financial challenges patients will face during their medical journeys. Getting healthcare administrators to take the leap forward was a challenge.

“Eventually you need to remember that there is someone on the ground doing the day-to-day work,” Dvorsky recently told Authority Magazine. “You really need to be sure you understand all of their constraints and considerations before just throwing out an idea that sounds amazing from a technology point of view without thinking about how it is going to be adopted on the ground.”

For TailorMed’s clients, the payoff has been big in terms of dollars and cents. According to Crain’s New York, TailorMed connects patients to about $5,000 to $30,000 worth of financial assistance a year, depending on their diagnoses. That translates into $1,500 to $2,500 more in revenue per patient per year for the health systems.

Startups like TailorMed are pioneering. Now, as the global healthcare community remains gripped by the pandemic, every little bit of help can alleviate the financial burden on clinicians and patients alike.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.