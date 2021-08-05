This New York City Startup Is Helping Patients Find Financial Assistance For Medical Bills

Jeryl Brunner

According to a recent survey from the company, Bankrate, nearly 22 percent of Americans avoided using medical care during the pandemic due to the expensive costs. Although resources exist to help patients reduce their health care costs (grants, replacement drug programs, government subsidies.), they are often unaware that any financial support exists, are too embarrassed to ask for help, or are overwhelmed trying to access it on their own.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LRxOE_0bI1UxXj00
Courtesy Of Srulik DvorskySrulik Dvorsky

Enter TailorMed. This Midtown startup aims to connect patients with the financial assistance they need to help pay their medical bills. Its technology is used by health systems and providers to identify patients who are financially at risk ― solving the problem of unpaid medical bills before it becomes an issue for patients in need. TailorMed has already helped thousands of patients at hundreds of health systems across the country since its founding. It recently announced a $20 million investment round led by Providence Ventures.

Through TailorMed healthcare organizations can identify patients who are at risk of not being able to afford their medical bills. Then they are matched and enrolled into the right financial resources. Patients are then able to get the services they need without the worry of how they can pay for it.

Before founding TailorMed in 2017, Dvorsky applied his background in electrical engineering to the field of designing medical devices. During that time, he also faced the challenge of providing care for some close family members who were diagnosed with critical illnesses, including cancer. He assumed an active caregiver position across their complex medical journeys, giving him a first-hand look at how patients face obstacles receiving the care they need.

Eventually, Dvorsky decided to strike out on his own, combining his zeal to help others and his passion for technology in a new venture. TailorMed was born.

When patients don’t receive the early care they need, they often see their symptoms worsen over time, requiring them to seek treatment for more serious medical conditions later on. Rather than saving money, these patients and their healthcare providers face higher costs in the end. It sounds like a problem begging for a solution, but being a “disruptor” company in a legacy industry set Dvorsky down a road fraught with challenges.

From an administrative standpoint, many healthcare providers are still stuck in the dark ages. In some cases, Dvorsky encountered systems in which Microsoft Excel was the most cutting-edge software for tracking patient expenses. TailorMed’s approach is light-years ahead, using data and advanced analytics to not only automate existing workflows, but to predict what financial challenges patients will face during their medical journeys. Getting healthcare administrators to take the leap forward was a challenge.

“Eventually you need to remember that there is someone on the ground doing the day-to-day work,” Dvorsky recently told Authority Magazine. “You really need to be sure you understand all of their constraints and considerations before just throwing out an idea that sounds amazing from a technology point of view without thinking about how it is going to be adopted on the ground.”

For TailorMed’s clients, the payoff has been big in terms of dollars and cents. According to Crain’s New York, TailorMed connects patients to about $5,000 to $30,000 worth of financial assistance a year, depending on their diagnoses. That translates into $1,500 to $2,500 more in revenue per patient per year for the health systems.

Startups like TailorMed are pioneering. Now, as the global healthcare community remains gripped by the pandemic, every little bit of help can alleviate the financial burden on clinicians and patients alike.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 0

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_1e505ac0a0f8b2fb9823d983de97d111.blob

New York based journalist who has written for Forbes, Parade, InStyle, National Geographic Traveler, Travel + Leisure, and The Wall Street Journal. Author of the book "My City, My New York, Famous New Yorkers Share Their Favorite Places" and podcaster, ("When Lightning Strikes"). I cover the arts, theater, entertainment, food, travel and people who are motivated by their joy and passion.

New York City, NY
620 followers
Loading

More from Jeryl Brunner

New York City, NY

Stranger Sings! The Parody Musical Comes To New York City This Month

Head back to the Upside Down world with Stranger Sings!. No that’s no typo. Stranger Sings! The Parody Musical, which originally played two sold-out concert runs at Feinstein’s/54 Below, is a wild and irreverent send-up of the hit Netflix series Stranger Things and all its campy 80’s glory.Read full story
New York City, NY

Revising Her Truly Remarkable Performance As Tina Turner, Adrienne Warren Returns To Tina - The Tina Turner Musical

Back in 2020, during a Broadway season of many memorable performances, Adrienne Warren in the title role in Tina - The Tina Turner Musical, was truly a knockout. The Washington Post declared, “As rock-star portrayals go, it doesn’t get any better than Adrienne Warren as Tina Turner.” And Jesse Green writing for The New York Times wrote, “In a performance that is part possession, part workout and part wig, Adrienne Warren rocks the rafters and dissolves your doubts about anyone daring to step into the diva’s high heels."Read full story
1 comments

'Diana: The Musical' Announces The Release Of The Original Cast Recording

The upcoming Broadway show, Diana: The Musical, tells the story of the incredible life of Princess Diana. At 19 she was engaged to Prince Charles, a man she barely knew. Diana was thrust onto the world stage. Overnight, she became one of the most famous women in the world. The show focuses on a very specific time when the Princess defied expectations and came into her own. She created a legacy that continues to endure.Read full story

This Resourceful Los Angeles Actress Creates Programs To Assist Thousands Of Creatives In A Big Way

When ringing phones were attached permanently to the wall, most people would walk, even run over, to answer them. But Wendy Braun’s mother always delighted in sharing how her young daughter, in full performance mode, would dance across the kitchen to answer. “For as long as I can remember my passion for performing has been part of who I am,” says Braun who is in her 4th season playing Kathy on the Netflix hit comedy, Atypical.Read full story

This Multitalented Singer/Lawyer Thrives As A Multi-Hyphenate

Lynda Carter has inspired legions of girls and women around the world playing the title role in the hit series Wonder Woman. The DC Comics superhero could stop bullets with her bracelets and use her lasso for truth telling. She was a renegade for good and reminded us of the possibility of our power.Read full story
Greensboro, NC

This Classical Music Maestro Shares Why Challenges Help Us Thrive

Dmitry Sitkovetsky viewed challenges as a way to help him transform. Considered a rising star violinist, when he was 22 he left a comfortable and predictable career as a classical musician in the Soviet Union and emigrated to the United States to begin again. “No one was waiting for me. Nobody knew me or my parents. I wanted to start a whole new life and see what I could accomplish on my own,” he shares. “In some way, I feel my life really began at that moment.”Read full story
New York City, NY

The Visionary Theatre For One: Here is Future Returns To In-Person Performances

It is often said that sometimes it only takes one person to help transform your life. And Theatre for One subscribes to that mantra. Conceived by Artistic Director Christine Jones and designed by LOT-EK architects, Theatre for One is a mobile state-of-the-art New York performance space for one actor and one audience member. They commission new work created specifically for this venue's one-to-one relationship.Read full story

As Far Back As The 1970s, This Out-Of-The-Box New York Artist Was Combining Hip Hop With Musical Theater

Elizabeth Swados once said that her faith was very practical. As the writer, composer and director told the Jewish Women’s Archive, “It is about helping people to sing, dance and make shows.”Read full story

Michael Feinstein Returns To His New York Artistic Home At Feinstein's/54 Below

Michael Feinstein is returning to his artistic home and the club that bears his name, Feinstein’s/54 Below. With his brand new show, Summertime Swing!, the multi-platinum Grammy-nominated artist celebrates songs, entertainers, and musical history. Feinstein takes the audience on a musical journey of Broadway’s showstoppers and swinging musical standards. The energy never stops.Read full story

The Vineyard Theatre Appoints A Brand New Associate Artistic Director. Meet Jesse Cameron Alick.

The Vineyard Theatre is an Off Broadway theater company devoted to nurturing the voices of daring artists and developing and producing work that pushes the boundaries of what theater can be and do. Considered one of the nation's centers for the creation of new plays and musicals, their visionary work seeks to challenge and inspire people to see themselves and their world from different perspectives.Read full story
New York City, NY

Hamilton Returns To New York And The Show Reveals Its Broadway Cast

"You'll be back, soon you'll see, you'll remember you belong to me" sings King George in Hamilton. Hamilton returns to The Richard Rodgers Theatre on September 14Courtesy Hamilton.Read full story
Bloomington, IN

The Hundredth Hill Is One Of Bloomington's Great Arts Incubators Giving Artists All They Need To Create

To borrow from the great writer William Zinsser, “memoir isn’t the summary of a life; it’s a window into a life.”. And this month at The Hundredth Hill the memoir is celebrated and presented through live theater. A non-profit artist residence and retreat in Bloomington, Indiana, The Hundredth Hill’s rolling green landscape and unique creative spaces have drawn artists from across genres and borders to find inspiration and focus. Located on 50 acres of pristine woodlands, wildlife, butterflies, blackberries, and meteor showers, the locale is the ultimate incubator for art to be created and performed.Read full story
1 comments

This Mother-Daughter Remodeling Dynamos Are Determined To Help Revitalize Indianapolis One Home At A Time

Discovery+ has just greenlight the spin-off series Good Bones: Risky Business starring Mina Starsiak Hawk.This remodeling superstarundertakes the biggest renovation challenge of her career after purchasing the historic Sanders House in the Indianapolis neighborhood of Fountain Square.Read full story
2 comments
New York City, NY

The Cape Playhouse Returns And Presents Selections from The Musical 'Austen's Pride' Performed With The Cape Symphony

The Cape Playhouse, considered one of the best small stage theaters in the United States, is also a historical place. It is the longest-running professional summer theater in the country. As the New York Times, it is a “place where Broadway goes to summer.”Read full story
Franklin, TN

The Stars Of Your Favorite Made-For-TV And Holiday Movies Are Heading To Franklin For One Epic Event

For fans of holiday and made-for-TV movies, imagine if you could meet one-on-one with your favorite stars on The Hallmark Channel, Lifetime and Netflix. Gabrielle Graf Palmer (top) and Sara LunsfordPhoto by Laurie Pearson.Read full story
New York City, NY

The Book Of Moron, A Comedy That Tackles A Culture of Hype, Spin And Stupidity, Opens Off Broadway Next Month

Sometimes, in the midst of all the madness, it’s just better to laugh. The Book of Moron, written and performed by Robert Dubac, will make you do just that. This 90 minute show debuts at The SoHo Playhouse on August 12 in New York City. Throughout the play Dubas asks the question, “which truth can we trust?” He talks about the state of the nation and the world at large.Read full story

The Broadway Community Reflects On The Shutdown In A New Book, 'When The Lights Are Bright Again'

The Broadway and theater community has written a book…together!. When The Lights Are Bright AgainPhotos by Matthew Murphy. When The Lights Are Bright Again recounts the stories, struggles, and successes of the Broadway industry that was first to be shut down and one of the last to return.Read full story
New York City, NY

Exciting News For Heidi Schreck's Revolutionary Broadway Play, What the Constitution Means to Me

Just this month Concord Theatricals announced that it secured exclusive worldwide stage licensing rights to Heidi Schreck’s Tony Award-nominated play and Pulitzer Prize finalist What the Constitution Means to Me for its Samuel French imprint.Read full story
Manhattan, NY

Company, The Musical Comedy Masterpiece, Begins Performances This Fall On Broadway

Just this month producers of the upcoming revival of Stephen Sondheim and George Furth’s landmark American musical Company announced that the production will begin performances one month earlier than previously scheduled.Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy