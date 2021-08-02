'Diana: The Musical' Announces The Release Of The Original Cast Recording

The upcoming Broadway show, Diana: The Musical, tells the story of the incredible life of Princess Diana. At 19 she was engaged to Prince Charles, a man she barely knew. Diana was thrust onto the world stage. Overnight, she became one of the most famous women in the world. The show focuses on a very specific time when the Princess defied expectations and came into her own. She created a legacy that continues to endure.

(From left) Judy Kaye, Erin-Davie, Roe Hartrampf and Jeanna de Waal Photo by Gavin Bond

As she struggles to navigate her way within the rigid structure of the royal family, Princess Diana finds herself trapped in a loveless marriage, eventually finding her voice by devoting herself to those in need. Forced to endure a media spotlight brighter than the world has ever known, Princess Diana defies all expectations to emerge as her own woman and create a legacy that will endure forever.

Just this month the Broadway show announced the release of a track from the original cast recording from UMe. The track “The World Fell In Love,” from the September 24 release of "Diana: The Musical Original Broadway Cast Recording: just debuted this month. Also announced was the full track list which previews the performances that takes audiences on a revealing, emotional journey inside the palatial life of Diana, Princess of Wales. “The World Fell In Love,” is performed by Jeanna de Waal, Roe Hartrampf, Erin Davie and Judy Kaye.

This new Broadway show, directed by Tony Award winner Christopher Ashley (Come From Away) and choreographed by Olivier Award winner Kelly Devine (Come From Away), will make its global debut as a special presentation on Netflix on October 1. The show then resumes its life at the Longacre Theatre in New York with previews on November 2, followed by opening night on November 17. From its debut on Netflix, to its Broadway opening night, Diana: The Musical features the stellar cast performances on the original cast recording.

With book and lyrics by Tony winner Joe DiPietro, and music and lyrics by Tony Award winner David Bryan, the life of the people’s princess will unfold over two acts and 22 original songs. Diana: The Musical Original Broadway Cast Recording will be available September 24 across all digital service providers and on CD with a booklet featuring the full lyrics and liner notes by Joe DiPietro. The album is produced by David Bryan and Ian Eisendrath, the show’s Olivier Award-winning music supervisor/arranger. The complete track list is now confirmed:

The complete cast of Diana: The Musical includes Zach Adkins, Tessa Alves, Ashley Andrews, Austen Danielle Bohmer, Bruce Dow, Holly Ann Butler, Stephen Carrasco, Richard Gatta, Lauren E. J. Hamilton, Emma Hearn, Shaye B. Hopkins, André Jordan, Gareth Keegan, Nathan Lucrezio, Tomás Matos, Chris Medlin, Laura Stracko and Bethany Ann Tesarck.

“The making of the cast album was an unbelievable experience. We made it during the shutdown under the protocols. The musicians hadn’t played for a long time. And when they did, they played with such joy. You can feel it on every track,” says David Bryan. “And the actors sang wonderfully. UMe was very supportive of me and the project. It was great fun writing the music and co-writing the lyrics with Joe DiPietro. We made Diana, Charles, Camilla, the Queen and other characters sing, each having a unique musical voice. I can’t wait for people to hear the album and see the show.”

Joe DiPietro adds that “Diana began previews right at the time when a mysterious virus was about to shut down the world. No one knew what the future held, so we couldn’t have been more thrilled when UMe stepped in to record the complete show,” he says. "Now, as our return to live performances grows nearer, we’re thrilled to share with you the next best thing — our spectacular cast led by Jeanna, Roe, Erin and Judy, as they give musical life to the most remarkable of princesses.”

