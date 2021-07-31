New York City, NY

As Far Back As The 1970s, This Out-Of-The-Box New York Artist Was Combining Hip Hop With Musical Theater

Jeryl Brunner

Elizabeth Swados once said that her faith was very practical. As the writer, composer and director told the Jewish Women’s Archive, “It is about helping people to sing, dance and make shows.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QdaFP_0bDN6lCY00
"The Liz Swados Project" celebrates the life and legacy of Elizabeth SwadosCourtesy Ghostlight Records

Not only was Swados ferociously devoted to artists, she was a unique force in theater who mined and mined the struggles we face as humans. Her creativity was limitless. Her music sounded like no other. She defied music genres and created new forms in rap, world, folk and experimental music.

“I just remember Elizabeth as a person with an inexhaustible creative energy,” said Meryl Streep who starred in Swados’ updated Alice In Wonderland, Alice in Concert, with Debbie Allen at the Public Theater in 1981. “The voice that emerged—unique, female, eternally young and tied to childhood—has not been duplicated in the theater.”

In 2016, when she was 64, Swados passed away after battling esophageal cancer. Her epic memorial which celebrated her life and legacy was held at La MaMa ETC, Swados’ creative home for decades. “After a lifetime of coloring outside the lines, if any child of God should be allowed to break the rules and attend her own memorial, it should be Liz,” said her friend and collaborator Garry Trudeau. (Swados wrote the music for the musical Doonesbury.) “She would certainly make the most of it darting about in red sneakers, re-blocking everything, exhorting, cajoling, inspiring, annoying, adding bird calls, knocking each of us out of our comfort zones into versions of ourselves we didn’t know existed ….we'd all be amazed.”

Swados shed light on topics that were not traditionally written about in musical theater like racism, murder and mental illness. She wrote about runaway children living on the street (Runaways). She used Greek, Nahuatl, Latin, Navajo to spotlight ancient Trojan Women. She wrote about genocide in the midst of the Salvadoran civil war (Missionaries).

“There are a special few who can reach out and touch many, creating wonder and delight and mystery and mayhem all at the same time. For forty years, people emerged from Liz's theatricals and novels and poems as if exiting dreams, shaking their head and asking themselves, “How did she do that?,” said Trudeau.

Her work was performed everywhere: on Broadway, Downtown (La MaMa ETC, The Public Theater), at The Manhattan Theatre Club, Carnegie Hall and in clubs, churches and synagogues around the world. Runaways, which she wrote, composed, directed and choreographed, made her one of the few people to be nominated for four Tony Awards in one season, (for Best Direction, Score, Book, and Choreography). Ever prolific, Swados also wrote novels, children’s books, memoirs and collaborated on film scripts with Milos Forman Marlon Brando, Sean Penn.

In fact, Lin-Manuel Miranda, whose parents saw Runaways on their wedding night, once tweeted:

“Musical theater composer mashes up hip-hop, pop music with traditional musical theater forms, diverse cast, debuts masterpiece at @PublicTheaterNY. It moves to Broadway. The year? 197eventy freaking EIGHT. The writer? Elizabeth Swados. The show? Runaways.”

“People always said Liz was ahead of her time,” explains Rosalind “Roz” Lichter, Swados’ longtime partner. “In some respects she was: Hip Hop on Broadway, color-blind casting, the desire to shake up Broadway. All of that is true. Just as importantly Liz was on Liz time. And what she wrote and cared about was not so much about being ahead of her time as much as what she wanted to write at any time in her life.”

Lichter was an executive producer with Kurt Deutsch on “The Liz Swados Project,” a tribute album devoted to Swados and her legacy on Ghostlight Records. The eclectic album features artists who have been inspired by Swados and includes songs from many of her works performed by some of the most influential theater artists working today.

“For every song on this album, she wrote twenty more equally as unique and powerful,” says Shaina Taub who first met Swados when she was a student in her class at New York University and sings on the album. “We could have filled a hundred albums, no exaggeration. The largely unheard body of work she left behind is enormous.”

The voices on the album include a dream roster of talent: Starr Busby, Sophia Anne Caruso, Damon Daunno, Amber Gray, Stephanie Hsu, Jo Lampert, Alicia Olatuja, Ashley Pérez Flanagan, Grace McLean,Ali Stroker, The Bengsons, Heather Christian, Michael R. Jackson, Taylor Mac, Dave Malloy, Taub, and the late Michael Friedman. “The Liz Swados Project” was produced by Lauren Fitzgerald, Kris Kukul and Matt Stine.

“I loved working with Liz because she demanded boldness and specificity. She wanted big choices, but directional ones. She wanted teeth, consonants, full body commitments,” says Grace McLean, who also first met Swados when she was her teacher at NYU, worked with her on many productions for over a decade and sings on the album. “Liz gave me permission to sing in a way I wasn’t able to in other theatrical settings. And she gave me permission to write in a way that felt like me, that felt personal and deeply vulnerable but that also left room for interrogation, to eschew trope and sentimentality.”

Lichter’s inspiration for the “The Liz Swados Project” came from the many letters she received after Swados died. People, both known and unknown, wrote about the profound effect Swados had on their professional and personal lives. “It was life-saving in some instances,” shares Lichter. “Liz spoke in music and I wanted to share her music with those she knew, but especially those who never shared a musical conversation with Liz. Her music is evergreen and speaks to times old and new, especially with the new generation of singers singing on the recording.”

At its heart “The Liz Swados Project” is deeply collaborative, which speaks to who Swados was as she touched so many. As Trudeau shared at her memorial, so much of the message of her work was, you are not alone. “You are part of a community. The burdens of life can be shared. And if you are open and generous to those around you, together you are stronger,” said Trudeau. “And together you will find what you can do. And combine it with what others can do. And what a beautiful, joyful noise we shall make.”

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 0

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_1e505ac0a0f8b2fb9823d983de97d111.blob

New York based journalist who has written for Forbes, Parade, InStyle, National Geographic Traveler, Travel + Leisure, and The Wall Street Journal. Author of the book "My City, My New York, Famous New Yorkers Share Their Favorite Places" and podcaster, ("When Lightning Strikes"). I cover the arts, theater, entertainment, food, travel and people who are motivated by their joy and passion.

New York City, NY
586 followers
Loading

More from Jeryl Brunner

New York City, NY

This New York City Startup Is Helping Patients Find Financial Assistance For Medical Bills

According to a recent survey from the company, Bankrate, nearly 22 percent of Americans avoided using medical care during the pandemic due to the expensive costs. Although resources exist to help patients reduce their health care costs (grants, replacement drug programs, government subsidies.), they are often unaware that any financial support exists, are too embarrassed to ask for help, or are overwhelmed trying to access it on their own.Read full story

'Diana: The Musical' Announces The Release Of The Original Cast Recording

The upcoming Broadway show, Diana: The Musical, tells the story of the incredible life of Princess Diana. At 19 she was engaged to Prince Charles, a man she barely knew. Diana was thrust onto the world stage. Overnight, she became one of the most famous women in the world. The show focuses on a very specific time when the Princess defied expectations and came into her own. She created a legacy that continues to endure.Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

This Resourceful Los Angeles Actress Creates Programs To Assist Thousands Of Creatives In A Big Way

When ringing phones were attached permanently to the wall, most people would walk, even run over, to answer them. But Wendy Braun’s mother always delighted in sharing how her young daughter, in full performance mode, would dance across the kitchen to answer. “For as long as I can remember my passion for performing has been part of who I am,” says Braun who is in her 4th season playing Kathy on the Netflix hit comedy, Atypical.Read full story

This Multitalented Singer/Lawyer Thrives As A Multi-Hyphenate

Lynda Carter has inspired legions of girls and women around the world playing the title role in the hit series Wonder Woman. The DC Comics superhero could stop bullets with her bracelets and use her lasso for truth telling. She was a renegade for good and reminded us of the possibility of our power.Read full story
Greensboro, NC

This Classical Music Maestro Shares Why Challenges Help Us Thrive

Dmitry Sitkovetsky viewed challenges as a way to help him transform. Considered a rising star violinist, when he was 22 he left a comfortable and predictable career as a classical musician in the Soviet Union and emigrated to the United States to begin again. “No one was waiting for me. Nobody knew me or my parents. I wanted to start a whole new life and see what I could accomplish on my own,” he shares. “In some way, I feel my life really began at that moment.”Read full story
New York City, NY

The Visionary Theatre For One: Here is Future Returns To In-Person Performances

It is often said that sometimes it only takes one person to help transform your life. And Theatre for One subscribes to that mantra. Conceived by Artistic Director Christine Jones and designed by LOT-EK architects, Theatre for One is a mobile state-of-the-art New York performance space for one actor and one audience member. They commission new work created specifically for this venue's one-to-one relationship.Read full story

Michael Feinstein Returns To His New York Artistic Home At Feinstein's/54 Below

Michael Feinstein is returning to his artistic home and the club that bears his name, Feinstein’s/54 Below. With his brand new show, Summertime Swing!, the multi-platinum Grammy-nominated artist celebrates songs, entertainers, and musical history. Feinstein takes the audience on a musical journey of Broadway’s showstoppers and swinging musical standards. The energy never stops.Read full story

The Vineyard Theatre Appoints A Brand New Associate Artistic Director. Meet Jesse Cameron Alick.

The Vineyard Theatre is an Off Broadway theater company devoted to nurturing the voices of daring artists and developing and producing work that pushes the boundaries of what theater can be and do. Considered one of the nation's centers for the creation of new plays and musicals, their visionary work seeks to challenge and inspire people to see themselves and their world from different perspectives.Read full story
New York City, NY

Hamilton Returns To New York And The Show Reveals Its Broadway Cast

"You'll be back, soon you'll see, you'll remember you belong to me" sings King George in Hamilton. Hamilton returns to The Richard Rodgers Theatre on September 14Courtesy Hamilton.Read full story
Bloomington, IN

The Hundredth Hill Is One Of Bloomington's Great Arts Incubators Giving Artists All They Need To Create

To borrow from the great writer William Zinsser, “memoir isn’t the summary of a life; it’s a window into a life.”. And this month at The Hundredth Hill the memoir is celebrated and presented through live theater. A non-profit artist residence and retreat in Bloomington, Indiana, The Hundredth Hill’s rolling green landscape and unique creative spaces have drawn artists from across genres and borders to find inspiration and focus. Located on 50 acres of pristine woodlands, wildlife, butterflies, blackberries, and meteor showers, the locale is the ultimate incubator for art to be created and performed.Read full story
1 comments
Indianapolis, IN

This Mother-Daughter Remodeling Dynamos Are Determined To Help Revitalize Indianapolis One Home At A Time

Discovery+ has just greenlight the spin-off series Good Bones: Risky Business starring Mina Starsiak Hawk.This remodeling superstarundertakes the biggest renovation challenge of her career after purchasing the historic Sanders House in the Indianapolis neighborhood of Fountain Square.Read full story
2 comments

The Cape Playhouse Returns And Presents Selections from The Musical 'Austen's Pride' Performed With The Cape Symphony

The Cape Playhouse, considered one of the best small stage theaters in the United States, is also a historical place. It is the longest-running professional summer theater in the country. As the New York Times, it is a “place where Broadway goes to summer.”Read full story

The Stars Of Your Favorite Made-For-TV And Holiday Movies Are Heading To Franklin For One Epic Event

For fans of holiday and made-for-TV movies, imagine if you could meet one-on-one with your favorite stars on The Hallmark Channel, Lifetime and Netflix. Gabrielle Graf Palmer (top) and Sara LunsfordPhoto by Laurie Pearson.Read full story
New York City, NY

The Book Of Moron, A Comedy That Tackles A Culture of Hype, Spin And Stupidity, Opens Off Broadway Next Month

Sometimes, in the midst of all the madness, it’s just better to laugh. The Book of Moron, written and performed by Robert Dubac, will make you do just that. This 90 minute show debuts at The SoHo Playhouse on August 12 in New York City. Throughout the play Dubas asks the question, “which truth can we trust?” He talks about the state of the nation and the world at large.Read full story
New York City, NY

The Broadway Community Reflects On The Shutdown In A New Book, 'When The Lights Are Bright Again'

The Broadway and theater community has written a book…together!. When The Lights Are Bright AgainPhotos by Matthew Murphy. When The Lights Are Bright Again recounts the stories, struggles, and successes of the Broadway industry that was first to be shut down and one of the last to return.Read full story

Exciting News For Heidi Schreck's Revolutionary Broadway Play, What the Constitution Means to Me

Just this month Concord Theatricals announced that it secured exclusive worldwide stage licensing rights to Heidi Schreck’s Tony Award-nominated play and Pulitzer Prize finalist What the Constitution Means to Me for its Samuel French imprint.Read full story
Manhattan, NY

Company, The Musical Comedy Masterpiece, Begins Performances This Fall On Broadway

Just this month producers of the upcoming revival of Stephen Sondheim and George Furth’s landmark American musical Company announced that the production will begin performances one month earlier than previously scheduled.Read full story
New York City, NY

Two Of New York's Finest Theater Legends Unite To Create Plays For The World Of Podcast Drama

There are collaborators and then there are creative titans Wallace Shawn and André Gregory. This dynamic duo behind My Dinner with André and Vanya On 42nd Street recently reunited to reimagine two of Shawn’s great plays for the world of podcast drama.Read full story

Art Imitates Life In The Breathtaking Off Broadway Show Blindness, Now Playing At The Daryl Roth Theatre

The off-Broadway showBlindness tells the gripping story of a world changed forever by an uninaginable global pandemic. The show reminds us that from the darkness, we will all emerge stronger.Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy