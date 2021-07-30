The Vineyard Theatre Appoints A Brand New Associate Artistic Director. Meet Jesse Cameron Alick.

The Vineyard Theatre is an Off Broadway theater company devoted to nurturing the voices of daring artists and developing and producing work that pushes the boundaries of what theater can be and do. Considered one of the nation's centers for the creation of new plays and musicals, their visionary work seeks to challenge and inspire people to see themselves and their world from different perspectives.

Just today the Vineyard Theatre announced the appointment of a new Associate Artistic Director, Jesse Cameron Alick. Artistic Directors Douglas Aibel and Sarah Stern announced that Alick will join the company in a newly created position of Associate Artistic Director. He joins the Vineyard direct from the Public Theater where he spent 15 years in the artistic department and focused on new work development. Most recently he was a Company Dramaturg in charge of commissions, readings and workshops, the Emerging Writers group and production dramaturgy. Alick begins his new role at the Vineyard in September 2021.

“Jesse is a brilliant and devoted nurturer and producer of new plays, in New York City and throughout the country,” said Sarah Stern and Douglas Aibel in a joint statement. "We are thrilled to welcome Jesse to The Vineyard as a key member of our leadership team.”

Aibel and Stern went on to explain how for more than 15 years, Cameron brought “great care, intellect and heart to shepherding new work by a wide range of adventurous artists, and has played an integral role in shaping vital programs for new project development,” they added. “We are truly excited to be in collaboration with him every day, and to partner with him to help shape the Vineyard's future—supporting daring artists and building our community."

Alick will work closely with the Vineyard's artistic directors, helping to curate the Vineyard's seasons and to sustain and expand the company’s artistic programs. He will also work directly with artists to guide projects in development.

A dramaturg, producer, poet, playwright, essayist, artistic researcher and science fiction expert, Alick is a was born and raised in the mountains of Montana and is a first generation American born of Grenadian descent. He moved to New York City at 17, began working as a spotlight operator and over the course of his first three years in the city worked for a myriad of off off broadway companies doing everything from working as a box office manager, to lighting board op, to program folder, backstage crew, theater rental manager, and hip hop poetry teacher.

As co-founder of the Subjective Theater Company when he was just 19, Alick moved on to become the company’s first resident playwright and then eventually took the helm as Producer and Artistic Director. Alick ran Subjective for 10 years and staged 15 full productions around Manhattan and Brooklyn.

For the last five of his 15 years at the Public Theater Alick was the company dramaturg. He managed a commissioning program with over 20 ongoing projects, worked on readings and workshops, was a production dramaturg, and ran programs such as the Emerging Writers Group and Public Lab/Public Studio. Her was involved in all the artistic development that fed plays into the Public’s season pipeline. Outside the Public, Alick is also an active freelance dramaturg at various Off Broadway theaters in the city, nationwide and in the United Kingdom.

