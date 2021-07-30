Hamilton Returns To New York And The Show Reveals Its Broadway Cast

"You'll be back, soon you'll see, you'll remember you belong to me" sings King George in Hamilton.

Taking that cue, Hamilton is back!

Hamilton returns to The Richard Rodgers Theatre on September 14 Courtesy Hamilton

Producer Jeffrey Seller announced the Broadway casting for Hamilton when performances resume on September 14, 2021 at the Richard Rodgers Theatre. The Richard Rodgers box office will reopen on August 2, 2021 at 10:00 am.

Miguel Cervantes as Alexander Hamilton will lead the Broadway Hamilton company that also features Krystal Joy Brown as Eliza Hamilton; Mandy Gonzalez as Angelica Schuyler; Tamar Greene as George Washington; Jin Ha as Aaron Burr; James Monroe Iglehart as Marquis de Lafayette/Thomas Jefferson; Euan Morton as King George III; Fergie L. Philippe as Hercules Mulligan/James Madison; Aubin Wise as Peggy Schuyler/Maria Reynolds and Daniel Yearwood as John Laurens/Philip Hamilton.

Hamilton is the story of America then, told by America now. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B and Broadway, Hamilton has taken the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton and created a revolutionary moment in theatre—a musical that has had a profound impact on culture, politics, and education.



"Hamilton has become a phenomenon, a smash hit. It’s taken Broadway by storm, captivating the entire country, winning tons of awards, turned musical haters into diehard fans," said President Obama of Hamilton. "The show reminds us that this nation was built by more than just a few great men and that it is an inheritance that belongs to all of us."

With book, music, and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler, and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, Hamilton is based on Ron Chernow’s acclaimed biography. It has won Tony, Grammy, and Olivier Awards, the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, and an unprecedented special citation from the Kennedy Center Honors.

The musical is produced by Jeffrey Seller, Sander Jacobs, Jill Furman and The Public Theater.

Lin-Manuel Miranda shared what he loves about New York City?

Eating barbecue. I love to take my wife out to eat. My wife is a total foodie. We go wherever we can, whenever we can. We have a kid now so it’s rarer and rarer. I’m a big barbecue nut. Every year for my birthday we go to whatever the best barbecue place is in town. Dinosaur Bar-B-Que was a big one. It goes back to the fact that when we would have cast parties in high school. Dallas BBQ was the only place that would take reservations for like150 kids. So it’s tied to the theater for me.

I love Fort Tryon Park. I’m a Washington Heights native - born and raised. It’s such a beautiful park. It has been {an escape} for me since I was a little boy and continues to be. In the summer it’s pretty tremendous. You’ll see families. You’ll see cookouts. You’ll see a little bit of everything.

The Richard Rodgers Theater. I’m pretty excited to head back there. We reopened 'In the Heights' at that theater {from Off Broadway.} That was my first Broadway show and we’re going back there with 'Hamilton'. I grew up as an adult at that theater. And I think of the staff there, the front of house staff, the backstage staff, as my family.





