Company, The Musical Comedy Masterpiece, Begins Performances This Fall On Broadway

Just this month producers of the upcoming revival of Stephen Sondheim and George Furth’s landmark American musical Company announced that the production will begin performances one month earlier than previously scheduled.

Directed by two-time Tony Award winner Marianne Elliott, this visionary version of Company will begin performances on November 15 and will have its opening night December 9 at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre.

Patti Lupone as Joanne in Company Photo by Brinkhoff Moegenburg

The musical comedy masterpiece, about the search for love and cocktails in the Big Apple, is turned on its head in Elliott’s revelatory staging. For starters, one of the most iconic bachelors in musical theater becomes a bachelorette.

At Bobbie’s 35th birthday party all her friends are wondering why isn’t she married? Why can’t she find the right man? And, why can’t she settle down and have a family? This whip smart musical comedy, given a game-changing makeover for a modern-day Manhattan, features some of Sondheim’s best loved songs, including “Company,” “You Could Drive a Person Crazy,” “The Ladies Who Lunch,” “Side by Side,” and the iconic “Being Alive.”

Katrina Lenk, who plays Bobbie and Patti LuPone as Joanne will be joined by returning Broadway cast members Matt Doyle as Jamie, Christopher Fitzgerald as David, Christopher Sieber as Harry, Jennifer Simard as Sarah, Terence Archie as Larry, Etai Benson as Paul, Nikki Renée Daniels as Jenny, Claybourne Elder as Andy, Greg Hildreth as Peter, Rashidra Scott as Susan, and Bobby Conte Thornton as P.J.

“We always wanted to bring Company back as soon as possible and when the opportunity was presented to start performances a month earlier, we knew we had to jump on it,” explains Marianne Elliott. “This production has always been about bringing people together to share in laughter, joy, and friendship and I’m beyond thrilled that we are able to reunite almost all of our remarkable cast to make this happen.”

In this production Sondheim and Elliott have collaborated to update the musical, bringing Bobbie’s array of friends and lovers unswervingly into the 21st century: Paul is waiting patiently for his fiancée Jamie to get over his increasingly frantic wedding day jitters. Sarah struggles with her body image while her husband Harry struggles with sobriety.

Meanwhile, Joanne is taking a third try at marriage with Larry, the object of his wife’s affections and savage barbs. Peter and Susan seem to have the perfect marriage, until perfection proves impossible. Sophisticated David and his square wife Jenny can’t wrap their heads around Bobbie’s perpetually single status and aren’t shy about expressing their concern. All while Bobbie juggles three men: Andy, Theo and P.J.

The creative team for Company includes Liam Steel (choreography), Joel Fram (musical supervisor), Bunny Christie (set and costume design), Neil Austin (lighting design), Ian Dickinson (sound design), David Cullen (orchestrations), Sam Davis (dance arrangements), Chris Fisher (illusions), Campbell Young Associates (hair, wig, and makeup design), and Cindy Tolan (casting).

Company was in sell-out preview performances when on Thursday, March 12, 2020, the COVID-19 crisis forced the shutdown of all Broadway theaters.

“There were 135 people working on Company when the shutdown happened. Knowing that this many people are counting on the show coming back as soon as possible has been a huge motivator for us,” says Producer Chris Harper. “So, when the schedules of a number of key creative team members made this possible, it was a no brainer. We had to make it happen. This is a musical about the one thing we have all been missing – company – so to be back on Broadway even sooner feels great.”

The Cast of Company Photo by Brinkhoff Moegenburg

