School Safety Guidelines: Want To Go School Gets Vaccinated Or Be Tested Regularly.

Image by Jorge Maya/unsplash

For keeping campuses safe, on Wednesday, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced an order that California school staff must be vaccinated against COVID-19 or submit a weekly test for showing they are not infected with the coronavirus.

Strict step in school safety guidelines is due to the rapid spread of the Delta variant. The order will affect some 1,000 public school districts and private schools, which is set to take effect Thursday and gives schools until Oct. 15 to comply fully.

“We think this is the right thing to do,” Newsom said. “And we think this is a sustainable way to keeping our schools open and to address the No. 1 anxiety that parents like myself have for young children — and that is knowing that the schools are doing everything in their power to keep our kids safe.”

But, What about younger children who are just 12 and not yet eligible for vaccination?

Image by Jan Kopřiva/unsplash

In other words, most people on campuses — the students — will not be vaccinated for the start of school and exposure that coincides with the Delta variant flood.

California faces the fastest increase in coronavirus infections with 22.7 new cases per 100,000 people per day and case rates increasing tenfold since early June.

Growth in cases is because of the Delta variant. According to data compiled by the American Academy of Pediatrics, there’s been a substantial increase in infected children in California. Across the U.S., Severe illness among children appears to be rare.

90% or more of California Teachers have been vaccinated against COVID-19. The union pushed hard for early access over the winter to vaccine doses; the California Teachers Assn. has said that.

Vaccine mandates for school staff got support from Dr. Anthony Fauci, the senior U.S. infectious disease expert, earlier this week.

“Yeah, I’m going to upset some people on this, but I think we should,” he said in an interview with MSNBC. “This is very serious business. You would wish that people would see why it’s so important to get vaccinated.”

But Fauci continued this wouldn’t be a federal mandate. State and local officials would have to make the call, he said.

Put Your Opinion in Comment Section.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.