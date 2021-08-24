New Announcement of Mask Mandate for Public, Schools, and Parochial in Mecklenburg County

MECKLENBURG, NC - Several updates have been made to the third amended joint proclamation of the Mayor of the City of Charlotte and the Chairman of the Mecklenburg Board of County Commissioners to make it clear that ALL schools (public, private, and parochial) and all businesses (both public and private) are now required to wear Face Coverings in all indoor public places, regardless of their religious affiliation.

The proclamation shall continue to require that Face Coverings be worn in any indoor public place, business, or establishment, regardless of immunization status, within the City of Charlotte and the non-constituted parts of Mecklenburg County. This rule applies to all persons at least five years of age.

There are exceptions to the face-covering mandate. Face Coverings do not require to be used by:

- Due to any medical or behavioural condition or disability like trouble breathing

- While eating or drinking

- Trying to communicate with someone who is deaf requires the mouth to be obvious

- When doing a broadcast and delivering a speech to an audience, and they need to keep a distance at least 20 feet

- Temporarily removing their Face Coverings at work, as determined by workplace safety guidelines

- Discovered their Face Covering is blocking the visibility to work the tools or a transportation

For any of these exemptions, refusal to use a Face Covering will not require documentation or other verification of a condition. Everyone is requested to tell the truth and cover their faces so they do not expose others to serious sickness or death.

Using a mask does not deny the need for the COVID-19 vaccine. Charlotte and Mecklenburg County advise all eligible residents to get completely vaccinated against COVID-19 to lower infection rates and avoid further restrictions.

This announcement is valid until September 20, 2021, unless sooner revoked or discontinued.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.