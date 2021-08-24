Charlotte 49ers releasing new brand craft beer

CHARLOTTE, NC - The Charlotte 49ers, together with LEARFIELD and Cabarrus Brewing Company, has successfully created a craft beer. The first release, named CBC's Gold Rush Gold Lager, serves customers and Niner nation within this week.

It happens that Jason McKnight, the founding brewer and the Cabarrus Brewing Company co-owner, is a 49ers alumn. The partnership brings him excitement because he could work with his alma mater to create a beer artwork. "I can't wait to enjoy these beers at sporting events with friends and other alumni while cheering on Niner Nation. Go Niners!!" said Jason.

Not only is the co-owner is 49ers alumn but most part of the beer is also made by the alumn. Justin Moore, also the 49ers alumn, he responsible for the beer can design. No wonder that the Charlotte 49ers has a good partnership with the CBC. CBC has been a loyal supporter of the 49ers athletes.

For those who are excited about the new beer variants, the beers are soon available at more than 50 Harris Teeter on August 23-29. The beers will spread all over the Charlotte Metro region on Monday, August 20. For the last resource, the beers plan to have sales at Charlotte 49ers home athletic events "Niner Nights" on August 31.

The events will take place at Cabarrus Brewing Company and will be attended by famous sports enthusiasts for instance Mike Hill the Director of Athletics, Will Healy the football coach, Ron Sanches and Cara Consuegra as the woman and man basketball coaches, Jacob Powers as the general manager of Charlotte Sports properties.

The beer has a bundle consists of four 16-ounce cans with a 4.9% alcohol amount. Jason added that the amount is enough for people who love to grab a beer while watching games.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.