Porter Farm grows to a great farmer industry in Mt. Pleasant

CHARLOTTE, NC - Porter Farms, run by the Porter Family, has grown from scratch to one of the competitor farms in North Carolina/

The farm has grown from a place that raises general cattle like cows and pigs to a place where a family can enjoy a farming life with several compliments or a place where the Spartan team hold a course every year.

Jared Porter, the owner and a father, has been in this place since he was a boy. He has a passion for agriculture because he helped his father to operate a tractor or take care of the cows and hays. Before he starts to focus on the farming industry, he worked as a police officer in Charlotte. He is passionate about what he is doing at the moment.

The farm has 2,000 pigs, 7 barns, and 350 cattle. He builds a partnership with Tyson Food and Smithfield Foods in selling his animals. Not only he's doing partnerships with the food industry, but he also partnering with the Spartan. Approximately 10,000 people come to his farm to watch and participate in the Spartan Race. Apparently, his farm becomes the course centre for Bonefrog and Muddy Princess USA as well.

Jared has a plan for his future farms. Together with the family, he will continuously grow the operation with pasture improvements, herd expansion, extending wedding reception facilities and many more await.

His motivation is quite simple for growing this farm. He said, “Don’t do it if you’re always going to be looking at the clock, waiting for quitting time, you must have a passion for it that drives you day in and day out to not only do what needs to be done but to improve upon it and constantly make it better.”

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.