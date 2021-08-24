Come and Join the Cake Race at Davidson College Today!

DAVIDSON, NC - The annual Cake Race at Davidson College will take place on Wednesday, August 25. You can bring something sweet to share at the event. The COVID-19 epidemic forced the cancellation of last year's race.

Thus the college will host two separate competitions, beginning with the class of 2024 and then with the class of 2025. The men's and women's races will be held separately for each class.

The cake race was launched in the 1930s to recognize the talent among students in the first year of Davidson's career. The winners take home cakes cooked by the wives of the teachers. The cakes have been more involved, and competing bakers need to make the best cake.

It is one of the favourite traditions of the college and welcomes teachers, students, staff and citizens to the newest Davidson students. This event was cancelled last year because of the pandemic, but with over 96 percent of Davidson kids immunized this year, the race will continue.

It starts at 17.00 in the parking area of the Baker Sports Complex. Before 3 p.m. on Wednesday, please put cakes at the Vance Athletic Center. You can choose your cake to go to or free to bake it.

Please indicate if you have peanuts or peanut butter on your cake. And if you want, you can write your name on the bottom of your cake so that they can thank you.

Bakery and shopping cakes also can be wonderful, and runners often adore brownies, cupcakes and certificates of donation. "We commonly need cakes." said Cake Race Guardian and the college’s Director of Physical Education, Recreation and Wellness, Sandy Helfgott.

