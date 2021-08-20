Have an entire day meal in Myres Park

CHARLOTTE, NC - Myers Park, the first suburb in Charlotte, has many charming establishments, galleries, and specialty shops. While spending time visiting the many entertainments, you can also try the delicious food sold by eaters in Myres Park. Here are the places we recommend you to try and enjoy as your entire day meal plan.

To start your day of exploring the beautiful street of Myres Park, you will need a filling breakfast to provide enough energy to carry out various activities. You can visit Reid's Fine Foods, and grab a quick breakfast there.

There are many choices for breakfast at Reid's Fine Foods. If you want a simple yet delicious breakfast, you should try the Egg White Sandwich that is served with freshly sliced ​​tomatoes, red pepper, and spinach. If you are looking for a more filling breakfast, Burrito Ranchero is a perfect match for you. This burrito is topped filled with black beans, potatoes, avocado, sausage, salsa, cheese, and eggs, all wrapped in a tortilla.

After enjoying a filling breakfast, a little caffeine is surely needed to pump some energy. You can choose whether you like your coffee to be decaf, house roast, or medium roast.

After a day of activities, you can enjoy Mexican food for lunch by visiting RuRu's Tacos + Tequila. Order their famous tacos and quesadillas, if you feeling a little bit adventurous you can also order their margarita to wash it down. We recommend you to order the 'We Were on A Break!' menu. A quesadilla containing seared skirt steak, caramelized onions, sautéed mushrooms, roasted peppers & three kinds of cheese.

End your day with a fancy Italian cuisine as dinner at Stagioni's. Chef Bruce Moffett serves a delicious dish that will blow your mind. You can try their popular menu, wood-fired pizzas. You can make your reservations at https://www.stagioniclt.com/reserve.php

