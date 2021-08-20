Union County annual heritage festival is about to happen

UNION COUNTY, NC - Welcoming the eighth annual Heritage Festival, the government along with Waste Connections together make art contests and exhibitions for high and middle schools all over Union County.

The art competition and the festival uphold the theme of "Thriving with Nature" which implying the students need to realize the importance of spending more time doing some outdoor activities in nature than indoor activities.

The 2021 Heritage Festival Middle School Art Contest is open to all students from grades six to eight this year, who actively studying at private or public schools, are encouraged to participate in the competition. Through this contest, the government hopes it can increase the student's creativity to make an art piece. The students are free to submit 2D or 3D art pieces using any kind of art media. B

Enrolling the art exhibitions, you only need to submit an artwork photograph to Jennifer Crumpler via e-mail up to August 30 or directly deliver it to Union County Agricultural Centre on September 10. Before the submission, make sure to include the artist's biography and the participant's personal information i.e: name, school, and address.

All of the competition results and artwork photographs can be seen publicly on September 18, 2021. To determine who will get the "Crowd Favorite" title of the competition and art exhibitions, the committee set up a voting session. They have a chance to present their artwork on September 18 at 2 p.m.

For further questions about enrollment and information related to the festival, you can reach Jennifer Crumpler, the Union County Recycling Coordinator, at 704-296-4213 or jennifer.crumpler@unioncounty.gov

