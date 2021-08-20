Volunteer at Cabarrus Meals on Wheel

Cristiano Pinto/Unsplash

CABARRUS, NC – If you are looking for a volunteer opportunity and have the passion to give back to society, the Cabarrus Meals on Wheels is opening its door for interested candidates.

Cabarrus Meals on Wheels is a program whose goal is to tackle hunger issues in home-bound seniors and individuals with disabilities. The volunteers are working together to provide and deliver five meals a week with balanced nutrition.

Volunteers shall have the access to their own vehicles to deliver the meals from 10:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on each of the assigned delivery routes. Delivery routes include Concord, Kannapolis, Mount Pleasant, Midland, and Harrisburg. Meals pick-up can be done at 342 Penny Lane NE, Concord.

Apart from delivering meals on a designed route, volunteers are also allowed to adopt-a-route, where individuals or groups can have one day a week or make the entire route as their delivery route. Volunteers shall contact them at 704-932-3412 to adopt-a-route.

This program goes beyond just delivering food, it also offers companionship and safety checks for homebound individuals. If you are interested, you can register yourself at this link. The process will be followed by an interview and training. Cabarrus Meals on Wheels also requires you to have a 6-month of volunteer commitment.

Cabarrus Meals on Wheels had been serving the community since 1974. The program is targeted at those who couldn’t leave their house due to medical issues or disabilities, such as arthritis, heart disease, or blindness.

Through this program, Cabarrus Meals on Wheels hopes to help individuals to live independently in their homes and avoiding or delaying the chance of putting them in nursing care.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.