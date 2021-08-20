Bright Blessings: A project for the homeless children in Charlotte

Rene Bernal/Unsplash

CHARLOTTE, NC – Thousands of children in Charlotte live with no permanent roof over their heads. Homeless children often lack a lot of access and this is where the Bright Blessings project steps in.

Bright Blessings is one of the projects managed by SHARE Charlotte to bring happiness, hope, and care for the homeless and impoverished children. The project focuses on four programs: Bless-A-Birthday, Bless-A-Baby, Gift of Literacy, and Gift of Care.

Bright Blessings has been working with some school systems, shelters, housing facilities, and community support agencies to help over 33,000 local children in need. Some of the supports include food supply, snack bags, and hygiene kits.

To be able to support the children, donations from the communities are needed. A financial donation can be made at the website where 91 percent of the annual budget will be allocated directly to program services. You can also participate by purchasing the baby essentials such as clothes, socks, and towels. The details of the needed essentials can be accessed through this link.

The project is under the management of SHARE Charlotte, a platform that connects many non-profit communities that are in need of support. One of their programs is called “Shop for Good” where people can buy the stuff that is needed by the non-profit communities and SHARE Charlotte will directly be shipped the items to the needed communities.

The platform was launched in December 2012 with 86 non-profit partners. SHARE Charlotte is now growing and working with over 400 non-profit communities. SHARE Charlotte also acts as a bridge between non-profit partners and valuable resources.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.