Volunteer opportunity in Irdell Museum

IREDELL, NC - If you are looking for a volunteer opportunity that can give you many cultural lessons and experiences, you can join the volunteer program provided by the Iredell Museum.

Participants who will join this volunteer program will be in direct contact with fun and engaging activities. Participants will also help the Iredell communities to deliver the lesson to the visitors in the most entertaining way.

Once the participants join this volunteer opportunity, they will be divided into several categories to assist the operational activities of the Iredell Museum including exhibit construction and design, assisting with collections care and cataloging, demonstrating how people in 19th century Iredell County lived, leading visitors and field trip groups through the exhibits. Volunteers will learn about art, science, and history. Volunteers will also have the opportunity to give back to the community.

To join this opportunity, you have to match the requirements of this position. Participants must be at least 11 years old, for those who are under 18 years old must own a release form signed by a parent. Participants must also fill out a volunteer application and be willing to do a background check.

There will be many things that you will get when you join this program. Volunteers will receive a free membership for individuals and access to Southeastern Museum Reciprocal and North American Reciprocal programs. Volunteers will also be invited to various special events. These benefits can be earned once the volunteers completed 50 hours of the program in the first six months of volunteering.

If you are interested to join in this program, you are welcome to submit the application and return it to the Museum in person or via email to info@iredellmuseums.org. Download the application at https://www.iredellmuseums.org/volunteer.html

