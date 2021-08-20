Bookstore Romance Day with Lyssa Kay Adams in Main Street Books

DAVIDSON, NC - For all romance book lovers and romantic souls in Davidson, here is an idea for you to spend this weekend Friday night. Join the 'Bookstore Romance Day' event held by Main Street Book on August 20.

'Bookstore Romance Day' this time will be featuring Lyssa Kay Adams as a special headline and will be hosted by Adah Fitzgerald as the owner of Main Street Books.

Lyssa Kay Adams is a journalist and writer who created Bookstore Romance Day. Lyssa first released a novel in 2015.

This event also has a series of other events that you can participate in such as Romance Day Giveaway. In this series of events, you will have the opportunity to win a complete set of Romance Book Club series by Lyssa Kay Adams. To win this prize, you only need to meet two criteria including purchase a Romance title book in Main Street Books no later than August 21, and attend a free event of 'Bookstore Romance Day: LYSSA KAY ADAMS and the Bromance Book Club Series'.

Winners of the giveaway will receive a series of books entitled 'The Romance Book Club', 'Undercover Bromance', 'Crazy Stupid Bromance', and 'Isn't It Bromantic?'.

Although there is no charge for attending the 'Bookstore Romance Day: LYSSA KAY ADAMS and the Bromance Book Club Series' event, you are encouraged to help and defend the journalists who face reprisal in their pursuit of truth by making a donation to The Committee to Protect Journalists.

This event will be hosted on Zoom. You can register at https://mainstreetbooksdavidson.com/.

