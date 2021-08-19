Vaccinated Students in NC's Schools

ORANGE COUNTY, NC - Many 12-17-year-olds in North Carolina aren't vaccinated, even when school starts soon. The Pfizer vaccination is available to students aged 12 and up, but as of July 21, only 24% of North Carolinians aged 12-17 had received it. By Aug. 16, that figure had risen to 29.3%.

The number and percentage of North Carolinians who have had at least one vaccine shot, as well as the number and percentage of fully immunized. EducationNC studied DHHS data to see immunization rates for children aged 12-17 by county. It also tracks immunizations given by federal and state providers.

Larger counties like Wake, Durham, and Orange have at least one shot at the highest percentage of 12-17. Orange has 68.3% of 12-17 years old, Wake 58.7%, and Durham 52.9% with one shot in the arm. Six counties have under 10% of aged 12-17, with at least one shot: Cherokee, Cherokee, Clay, Currituck, Graham, Montgomery, and Jones.

Vaccination data is not available for Hyde and Tyrell counties. According to DHHS, data for any demographic sub-category county (such as age group) with a population of less than 500 is eliminated for privacy. Wake has 31.9 percent, Orange has 49.8 percent, including Durham has 33.3 percent from August 9 for fully-vaccinated youth between 12 and 17. Watauga, in particular, has fully immunized 33.6 percent of 12-17-year-olds.

According to DHHS's latest guidance, schools should encourage immunization for kids above the age of 12, instructors, employees, and families. This resource gives numerous examples of how schools might encourage kids and personnel to vaccinate, including organizing on-site immunization programs and exchanging information with parents.

This week, several school districts will offer immunization clinics. But not all follow state advice. The Dare County Board of Education opted not to actively push vaccines, which means no clinics, no mailings to parents, and material on their website.

Regarding the Dare County Board of Education decision, Gov. Roy Cooper stated: "Keeping students in the classroom in person is vital for their education. Schools are already sending kids home due to COVID and quarantine regulations. And, local school officials should promote immunizations, require masks, and keep kids safe in class.”

