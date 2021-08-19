People in Concord can use Google Fiber now

CONCORD, NC - Google Fiber is headed to Concord, North Carolina, to provide individuals and small companies with high-speed broadband internet services. Concord, along with Charlotte and the Triangle areas, is one of just eight cities in the state to receive Google Fiber.

According to the latest data from the United States Census Bureau, Concord has grown 33 percent over the last ten years and is one of the state's top ten most populated communities. The city's growth is supported by the future vision of the Municipal Council and the city leaders who devote their efforts to create a quality of place where inhabitants may live highly.

Access to high-speed broadband Internet is needed to create a dynamic community of diverse work, online education, and telemedicine options. "Google Fiber is a game-changer in Concord," stated Lloyd Payne, City Manager. "I am excited about the numerous new prospects for families and companies and the beneficial impact on our future growth and development."

Together with Google Fiber, City Council and City leaders are working to increase digital fairness and integration across the town. Google Fiber will develop its network throughout the city to serve as many citizens in all areas.

"Everybody must have access to a rapid and reliable Internet service, and Google Fiber works to connect more North Carolina residents to work, schools, and to each other through excellent Internet and customer service," said JessGeorge, Google Fiber NC's Government & Community Affairs Manager. "We look forward to servicing the Concord residents."

Google Fiber has begun building the first phase of the network and aims to complete it by the end of 2022. When finished, Google Fiber will provide residents with one gigabit and two gigabit internet options.

