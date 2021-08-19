Get your Garden Kit from N.C. Cooperative Extension

UNION COUNTY, NC - Gardening involves a lot of planning and preparation. You'll get to spend quality time together as you start this process with your family. Working in the garden will strengthen bonds with your children and other family members. Your bond will grow as you plant seeds together.

Gardening as a family makes the whole process more meaningful. Ask your kids for suggestions for garden plants. It's a terrific approach to start a conversation and plan time together despite your busy schedules.

N.C. Cooperative Extension is back to help you with another gardening kit for you and your family, this time with an emphasis on harvesting fall vegetables. As a result of this initiative, they will provide a pleasant way to assist families in starting or maintaining their gardens.

The 4-H Family Gardening Kit's purpose is to provide a chance for families to get together and learn how to grow vegetables in container gardens, which is why it was created.

Each kit will comprise the following items:

Various radish and kale seeds are available.

A trowel for gardening.

Access to resources and educational films on the internet through their website.

Face-to-face educational programs to assist you with your gardening skills.

Registration for the Fall Family Garden Kit is necessary until August 27. It costs $10. But, it is provided free of charge to families in need of financial support or individuals who participated in the prior gardening kit distribution program.

Families will be able to pick up their goods on August 30th at 6 p.m. if they like. After the registration period has ended, the location will be disclosed. More information can be reached by calling the local 4-H office at 704.283.3735 or 704.283.3743.

