The Return of Queen City Anime Convention to Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, NC - Queen City Anime Convention will be returning to Charlotte, North Carolina. For lovers of Japanese-styled film and television animation or known as Anime, this is very good news. This convention will be approaching Charlotte on August 20-22, 2021.

Queen City Anime Convention prepares a lot of entertainment lineup that is ready to be served to visitors. Starting from a series of interesting main events, gaming, music, guests, cosplay, to shopping spots.

On Friday, the first day of this convention, there will be a Drag Show hosted by Kaykay Lavelle and her troop. They will entertain visitors by presenting fantastic cosplay of anime fandom that can be enjoyed by all ages. The music performance will also air on Friday with various lineups.

On Saturday, there will be Cirque du Cosplay, anime, and cosplay-inspired circus acts that will be performed by the highest-flying cosplayers using various methods including hoop, trapeze, straps, aerial silks, flow arts, and more. This year's Cirque du Cosplay will use the 'Heroes and Villain' theme. Other entertainments that will be available on Saturday are K/DA Tribute Concert and Cosplay Contests.

On Sunday there will be 'Cosplay Wrestling'. In this session, the contestants will compete in wrestling using anime costumes. This will produce a combination of pro wrestling theatrics that blends with comedy.

There will also be many features that will be available all weekend such as Tabletop Gaming, Carolina Manga Library, Video Gaming, Vendors, and Lounge Programming. Queen City Anime Convention will be located in the heart of Charlotte, specifically the Sheraton Charlotte Hotel. You can book your ticket at https://queencityanimecon.com/.

