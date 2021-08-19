Taste international foods in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, NC - Whether you are a resident of Charlotte or a visiting tourist, but still want to taste the flavors of foreign food, this article is perfect for you. Here is the list of the best places that sell international foods in Charlotte.

Enat Ethiopian Restaurant provides African specialties, especially in Ethiopian countries. Try new flavors that you have never tasted before with the Ethiopian menu variant. What's interesting about this restaurant is that they try to mix and match the richness of Ethiopian culture in terms of taste and fusing it with modern flavors.

The menu that we recommend for you to try is Classic Tibs or diced cubed chape your choice of protein and cooked with onions, jalapeno peppers, garlic, and tomatoes. The available protein is beef, chicken, lamb, fish, and mushroom for vegetarians. If you are a person who loves spicy food, we advised you to try traditional Ethiopian stew made of healthy robust spices, and Enat's spiced butter. This stew is also filled with chicken drumstick and hard-boiled egg.

You can visit Enat Ethiopian Restaurant 4450 The Plaza, Ste D Charlotte, NC 28215. You can also order it online at https://www.orderenatethiopian.com/.

After tasting a bite of Ethiopian cuisine, the next thing you should try is Peruvian cuisine. Machu Picchu is best known for its authentic and classic Peruvian food. Peruvian cuisine begins with the bringing of different culinary elements by the Spaniards during the Spanish conquest. These ingredients then collaborated with Inca cuisine which gave birth to Peruvian cuisine.

When visiting here, you are advised to try the house's favorite menu, Jalea De Pescado. A lightly fried white fish served with golden fried yuca and Salsa Criolla as a topping. This place is located on 315 S Polk St, Pineville, NC 28134.

If you are a fan of Asian Cuisine and Culture, you are welcomed to visit Grand Asia Market. Here you can not only shop for Asian food ingredients, but you can also buy Asian specialties by visiting the available restaurants.

You will feel the food is as authentic as it gets. The prices offered are also affordable. from Shredded Pork with Garlic Sauce, and BBQ Pork Lo-Mein for only $9 to Roast Duck Noodle Soup for only $12. Go to Grand Asia Market in Raleigh 1253 Buck Jones Rd Raleigh, NC 27606.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.