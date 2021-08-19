Charlotte Douglas International Airport Change the Entry and Exit Doors on August 18

CHARLOTTE, NC - As the Terminal Lobby Expansion development project enters a new phase, passengers at Charlotte Douglas International Airport may notice changes to the way they enter and exit the terminal this month.

Work on the terminal lobby has mostly taken place on the west end of the building so far, but it will soon be moved to the east side of the structure, which will be closer to Checkpoint E. The following door modifications will be implemented since Wednesday, August 18, to accommodate the switch:

Door 4 will be closed at the ticketing level. Existing Door 3 will remain operational. A new Door 1 (west end passageway) opens, as does a new passenger bridge from the Upper Roadway on the east end, at Checkpoint E, which connects to the west end passageway.

Door 4 will be also closed for the Baggage Claim level. The existing Door 3 will remain open, while a new Door 1 with a corridor will open on the west end of the terminal.

Passengers will be guided by signs, and they will be encouraged to plan ahead of time for their journeys. It will be essential to get around the construction zone. Please view the illustration on https://cltairport.mediaroom.com/CLT-Terminal-Entry-Exit-Doors-Changing.

It will cost $608 million to complete the Terminal Lobby Expansion project, revamp the airport's main entrance and provide more space in Departures/Ticketing and Arrivals/Baggage Claim. The five-year signature project at the airport began on December 10, 2019, with the ceremonial groundbreaking.

The work, which is expected to be completed in 2025, is part of Destination CLT, a capital investment of $2.5 billion to $3.1 billion that will allow the airport to accommodate passenger growth through 2035.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.