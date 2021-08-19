Realignment with Alliance Health Approved by NCDHHS

MECKLENBURG, NC - Mecklenburg County's offer to realign with Alliance Health as its Local Management Entity/Managed Care Organization has been supported by the NCDHHS. The Alliance will become Mecklenburg County's LME/MCO on Dec. 15, 2021.

On 1 June 2021, the Board of County Commissioners of Mecklenburg (BOCC) unanimously agreed with one abstention that Cardinal Innovations Healthcare should be retired and Alliance Health should be reorganized. The vote occurred after years of attempts by county staff and community partners in Mecklenburg to resolve systemic issues connected to the monitoring of behavioral health services by Cardinal.

LME/MCOs handle behavioral health including mental health and substance use disorder and I/DD services for Medicaid covered residents or non-medical insurers. Currently, Alliance manages the services in Durham, Wake, Cumberland, and Johnston. Orange County will likewise move from Cardinal to Alliance.

Alliance focuses on building individual strengths, establishing community-based collaborations, enhancing access to services, and understanding the history of people and families it serves more thoroughly.

Mr. Dena R. Diorio, Mecklenburg County Manager, expressed excitement about the new Alliance Health cooperation. "To invest on the crisis service continuum and expand the provider network, Alliance receives Mecklenburg County's commitment to assuring a solid publicly-funded and health system behavioral for the citizens. I also believe the cooperation will foster collaboration, better community-LME/MCO trust, and transparency."

According to Alliance Board Chair Lynne Nelson, Alliance Health will manage Mecklenburg County people registered in Medicaid or uninsured. Developing strong community collaborations like Alliance does in their current counties is exciting.

This relationship is critical to tackling the myriad factors affecting the members' health and quality of life. Both the County and the Alliance want to ensure a smooth transition and minimal impact on community members and providers.

