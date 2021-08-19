Charlotte upcoming back-to-school bashes

Element5 Digital/Unsplash

CHARLOTTE, NC – Summer vacation is going to be over soon and school is just around the corner. To prep your kids for their first day of school, here are the upcoming back-to-school bashes that you can visit with your family:

1. 5th Annual Charlotte Area Kids Expo

Located at the Carolina Courts, 240 Chestnut Pkwy, the 5th Annual Charlotte Area Kids Expo will be held on August 21, 2021, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. There will be no registration fee, but visitors need to register at the RSVP link. The expo will include fun activities such as face painting, photo booth, and balloon twisting.

2. School is Back in Session Bash

This event is hosted by The Melanated Exchange Market, a business hub for black-owned business owners. School is Back in Session Bash will be held on August 22, 2021, at Sugar Creek Charter School from1 p.m. to 5 p.m. The back-to-school bash will include a school supplies giveaway, free haircuts, fitness class, food vendors, and many kid activities.

3. Queen City Back to School Festival

Queen City Back to School Festival will be held on August 21 and August 28, 2021. This event will take place at Fran’s Boys and Girls Center and open from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. There will be various kid games, a pie-eating contest, and school supplies giveaway.

If you are looking for places to go to spend the last days of summer vacation, you can visit those recommended places above. It is also important to note that kids need to get their immunization before starting their first day of school.

