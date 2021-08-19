Get to know The Mercantile: A local zero waste store in Rock Hill

Hello I'm Nik/Unsplash

ROCK HILL, SC – Located at 130 W White Street, Suite B, Rock Hill, The Mercantile is a local store that sells zero-waste products. The goal of the store is to provide products that will not harm the planet.

The Mercantile offers sustainably made, biodegradable, and zero-waste products that vary from personal care, household cleaners, and food and drink. The store is collaborating with other zero-waste brands such as OLA Bamboo, No Tox Life, and City Made Green.

Some of the recommended products for personal care are BKIND Shampoo Bar and Bamboo Dental Floss. The shampoo bar doesn’t come with plastic packaging and is vegan-friendly. While the bamboo dental floss is made from mulberry silk and candelilla vegan wax that comes with recyclable and easy-to-decompose packaging.

They also sell other zero-waste and sustainable products such as dishwashing soap black, refillable cup/tumbler, stainless steel straw, and oil pulling mouthwash. The store is open daily on Monday-Saturday at 9 a.m. and on Sunday at 12 p.m.

The first step to contribute to the earth is to exchange single-use products for more environmentally friendly and sustainable products.

Apart from saving the earth, switching to sustainable products also costs less money as you invest your money on something that will last longer.

Apart from selling zero-waste products, The Mercantile also has Merc Shop and MercEmpower. The Merc Shop is a series of workshops that collaborates with local artisans who want to share their creativity with the community.

While MercEmpower is a mentoring mission where the owner, Brittany Kelly, encourages and teaches black women to own businesses. The Mercantile provides free space for the small pop-up store while giving business tips to the entrepreneurs. The mentoring will last for 6 months and further assistance will be provided too such as finding a location for the business and awarding a startup grant.

