UNC Charlotte and CAMMSE Researches Impacts on Charlotte Transportation Systems

CHARLOTTE, NC - The Center for Advanced Multimodal Mobility Solutions and Education and UNC Charlotte succeeded made better alterations in Charlotte transportation Systems.

CAMMSE itself consists of researchers from UNC Charlotte, University of Connecticut, Washington State University, Texas State University, and the University of Texas at Austin. Outreach, Education, and Research have become CAMMSE fundamental to improve transportation and its construction. All CAMMSE programs are fully funded by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

The Center for Advanced Multimodal Mobility Solutions and Education (CAMMSE) first program in 2016 was called "Improving Mobility of People and Goods". From one program, CAMMSE made out 10 to 20 research focusing on transportation mobility every year.

CAMMSE once made a research about measuring the gap between supply and demand for transit between all areas in Charlotte. The result reveals that people, on average, live in areas with a few bus stops and rely on transit in different places. From this problem, CAMMSE created CATS (Charlotte Area Transit System).

The other project between Wei Fan, the head of CAMMSE, and his colleague Zijing Lin, succeded to built cycling infrastructure for instance greenways, bike lanes, and lights. This is the result between CAMMSE and the North Carolina Department of Transportation, using the social cycling app, Strava.

Not only conducting research, but CAMMSE also hosts a summer camp for North Carolina high school students to come to UNC Charlotte. A week in UNC Charlotte, the students had wonderful experiences on tinkering, experimenting, and working as a team related to transportation. They also had field trips at the transportation museum and Charlotte-Douglas International Airport.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.