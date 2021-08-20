Five Picks for Indian Restaurants in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, NC - Indian restaurants started to pop up in Charlotte along with the Indian population growth. Indian restaurants in Charlotte serve authentic foods from Nothern Indian and Southern Indian. Not only Indian food, but some restaurants also make a fusion dining with the western menu.

Basically, Indian cuisines are identical with Hindu and Islam culture and traditions. Indian cuisines are also famous for the rare Asian spices. If you happen to crave Indian cuisine in Charlotte, you can find more information here.

Curry Gate

Curry Gate has become a new face of Indian restaurants in Charlotte in the North End. You can order Indian curry, tandoori meat, and bread. All cuisines here are made by Indian Chefs to maintain their traditional and original North Indian cuisine taste.

Passage to India

Owned by an Indian, this restaurant offers Nothern and Southern part of India. Since 2009, Andy Singh, the owner, with his team served tikka masala to dosas, using halal meats. Since the pandemic, Passage to India is only available by online order and take away. On regular days, Passage to India serves its food by a large lunch buffet. Locations of Passage to India is at 9510 University City Blvd, Charlotte, NC 28213

Maharani

Indian legend restaurant since 2002, keeping the authenticity of Northern India traditional taste. Maharani's menu including Indian beer and wine, curry, biryani, tandoori, assorted Indian bread, and other dishes. All the cuisine is served in a large buffet.

Copper

Another Indian legendary restaurant has existed since 2004. Copper combines traditional and non-traditional Northern Indian foods. Not only Copper serves chicken, lamb, and goat but also vegetarian dishes, seafood, and even duck as well. For beverages, they offer Indian beer, local beer, and craft cocktails.

