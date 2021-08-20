Five Dining Spot at Carowinds

CHARLOTTE, NC - After visiting some places in Carowinds, you need to fill in your stomach with some real food.

Carowinds restaurant offers various dishes starting from rotisserie chicken, pork barbecue, funnel cake, fresh-cut fruit cup, and many dishes. If you can't choose what to eat, you can read these top picks recommendation

Blue Ridge Country Chicken serves you rotisserie country chicken and other farm-based food. This place will bring the Carolina Mountains sensation to your meals. To complement chicken, Blue Ridge Country Chicken serves local craft beers, wine, and jumbo pretzels. You can also request gluten-free, vegan, and vegetarian food and beverage here.

Burrito Cafe specialities in Mexican food such as burrito, salad, chips, salsa, and so on. The signature dish here is a jumbo burrito and burrito salad. Burrito Cafe location at Celebration Plaza, near the Plaza Stage, and across the Starbucks.

Papa Luigi's will be perfect to have some pizza or Italian cuisines. Here you can order main dishes varies from pizza + breadstick basket, baked pasta + breadstick basket, Italian sub with chip basket, and side dishes, for example, breadstick, garden salad, and fresh fruit. Alcohol beverages are also available here.

Grab your quick meal at Chick-fil-A. They serve various chicken-based fast food such as chicken sandwiches, nuggets, and fries. All menu is customizable and better to be paired with Chick-fil-A signature sauce. You can visit Chick-fil-A at Boo Blasters neighborhood. Chil-fil-A won't available on Sunday.

If your plan includes a small gathering, Fair Fries is the perfect place to have meals. Fair Fries serves jumbo corn dog, fries basket, fresh-cut fries, garlic parmesan fries, and many other fries-based meals. Find Fair Fries near County Fair, besides Rock 'N' Roller across The Flying Cobras

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.