Robotics Festival at Tuckaseegee This Weekend

CHARLOTTE, NC - The Queen City Robotics Alliance together with Charlotte's block community partnership, including ASC, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Library, and Mecklenburg County Park and Recreation, will host a Robotics Festival in a few days.

The festival will take place at Tuckaseegee Recreation Centre on Saturday, August 21, 2021, starting at 1 p.m.

All middle and high school students are eligible to join the event. If you still don't understand anything about robotics or coding, it's fine, you can still participate in this event. Here you will see how robots are built but also learn about basic business skills such as problem-solving, communication, and teamwork. Participants get free fun games and activities like robots test-drive free snacks and beverages, and many facilities.

The Queen City Robotics Alliance creates For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology, FIRST for short, as a fundraising platform and connecting robot enthusiasts in Charlotte. This festival can be held without FIRST aid. Robotics Festival will cost you nothing. Festival registration will available online at Eventbrite site (https://www.eventbrite.com/e/robot-festival-at-tuckaseegee-tickets-162351223881)

Besides realizing Robotics Festivals in Tuckaseegee, FIRST already held many robotics programs for all students from kindergarten to high school. FIRST has four programs, such as FIRST LEGO League Jr. for kindergarten students, FIRST Lego League for elementary school students; FIRST Tech Challenge; and FIRST Robotics Competition. For more than five years, The Queen City Robotics Alliance gives significant growth of human resources and events in Charlotte, North Carolina. As of today, FIRST and The Queen City Robotics Alliance, joining hands to upgrade the robotics knowledge, more active on fundraising, and outreach to the other parties.

