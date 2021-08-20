Queens University Of Charlotte's Student Becomes A Swimming Mentor For The Younger Athletes

CHARLOTTE, NC - Hannah Aspden, a senior student from the Queen University of Charlotte and Rio 2016 Swimming champion, transform into a swimming mentor of The USA swimming team for the next paralympic.

Counting days to Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games ceremony, Aspden helps the other athletes to prepare for the paralympic. This is her first time being a mentor in a world-scale competition.

Aspden has a lot of experience as a swimmer for paralympic games. Her last victory was in Rio de Janeiro when she was 16. She brought two bronze medals as she was the youngest athlete at that time. For the Tokyo Paralympics, she's not only become a mentor but also participates in four events.

“I want to try to be a mentor to those younger athletes just like people that were there for me at my first games, showing me the ropes and everything,” Aspden said. She chose to be flexible, go-with-the-flow, in mentoring the team because anything could happen during the competition.

Become a mentor will not be as easy as it seems. She only had two experiences and now she feels a great responsibility to make the USA's team successful in Tokyo 2020 Paralympics. Aspden said this year is going to be different from the usual Paralympics, especially for the rules and conditions that the team will face. Aspden feels confident in every aspect, including the team management and staff, that they can through this obstacle together. She prepared the USA team to face adversity and navigate their path in a foreign country.

In Tokyo 2020 Paralympics, Aspden will participate in the 100-meter freestyle, 100-meter backstroke, 100-meter breaststroke, and 200-meter individual medley competition classes.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.