'The Refugees' theater performance at Davidson College August 19

DAVIDSON, NC - 'The Refugees', a theater performance will debut on August 19, 2021. This theater performance is presented by New York City's Adjusted Realists in collaboration with the Davidson College Theater Department.

The man behind 'The Refugess' is a professor in The Theater Department at Davidson College, Steve Kaliski '07. Ancient Greece is the time setting that Steve Kaliski chose for this performance. Even so, Steve combines the problems and realities that occur in the present with the background of ancient Greece.

'The Refugees' tells how 'a jaded queen' is the main character in the performance of overcoming the geopolitical crisis that occurred in his area. The climate change that has hit the world has caused many immigrants to want to enter and live in their territory to survive. She and her 'activist children' struggle to answer the question 'who do we let in'.

The deep messages contained in 'The Refugees' regarding the most urgent issues in the present are wrapped in humanity, humor, and a passionate appeal to the power of civic engagement.

This theater performance was originally supposed to debut in 2020 but exactly five minutes before the final rehearsal, Steve Kaliski received news that the show had to be postponed due to the Covid 19 pandemic. However, the performance was again scheduled to appear and can be watched on August 19 to 21 For August 19-20, the show will perform at 7.30 pm, for August 22 the show will perform at 2 pm However on August 21, the show can be enjoyed at 7.30 p.m. and 2 p.m.

'The Refugees' will be held in Cunningham Theater Center CUNN-115 Barber Theatre. There will be no charge for Davidson Student, for general admission will be charged $15. You can find out further information about the performance or book a ticket in advance on https://www.davidson.edu/events/theatre-department-presents-refugees-august-19-22.

