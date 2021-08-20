Outreach Classes in Discovery Place Nature.

CHARLOTTE, NC - Discovery Place Nature offers Outreach Classes that are modified to be more in line with Covid-19 restrictions.

The purpose of this program is for students to continue to get direct experience with nature which can only be done in museums without having to worry about the pandemic situation. This program will make it possible for museums to bring educational experiences to schools and communities. This program also has several classes that can be taught during this program. Schools or communities can choose the best program of their choice.

If the school wants its students to have experience and knowledge of the animal world, this program has many interesting offers that are suitable for that, one of which is the All About Animals class. In this class, the Discovery Place ambassador animals will meet the students and bring real specimens from the Museum's collection for students to explore. In this experience, students can learn by observing the differences and similarities between animals.

In Animal Explorations and Animal Habitat class, students are encouraged to explore the behavior of animals that shows their ability to adapt to a new environment to meet their basic survival needs. This will be studied by students by observing and collecting data from real specimens.

The Outreach Classes also offers physics and chemistry classes including the Catapult Engineer class and Chemical Changes class. Each class included in the Outreach Program will last 50 minutes per session. If you are interested in a book this class for your school or community, you can call 704.372.6261 x300 or find further information about it at https://www.discoveryplace.org/education/outreach/.

