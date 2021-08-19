Join The Courage Circle and donate to Levine Museum

CHARLOTTE, NC - Get a chance to share by donating to the Museum. The Levine Museum of the New South offers an opportunity to the generous people who have personal financial and philanthropic goals by providing The Courage Circle.

The Courage Circle was founded serving the many donors who have included the Levine Museum of the New South in their long-term estate plans by supporting the vision and mission of using history to build community, generation after generation.

Donors can provide various forms of donations including retirement assets, charitable trusts, bequests, life insurance policies. Levine Museum's Development staff will be ready to guide participants in all processes.

Since the establishment of the Levine Museum of the South in 1990, the museum has continued to prioritize its mission from time to time, namely to connect the past to the future to realize the promises of the new south. They strive to build a stronger and more equitable community by connecting people through culture, history, and celebration.

Along the way, the Levine Museum has many award-winning exhibits captured post-civil war of Charlotte's history and the dynamics behind it that define Charlotte today.

One of the most well-known events in Levine Museum is the annual celebration of history and culture named 'Family Days'. This event honors Three Kings Day, Martin Luther King day, Dia de Muertos, Juneteenth, and Herstory.

If you are interested in being involved in The Courage Circle and want to discuss further your estate plans including the Levine Museum of The New South, you can find more information by going to their official website https://www.museumofthenewsouth.org/

