Make your own earrings with The Mercantile

Jerome Quentzel

ROCK HILL, SC – Making something by yourself will add more value to the things that you created. If you are looking for a DIY event, you can join the Clay Earring Workshop for Beginners with The Mercantile.

The workshop will take place at The Mercantile, White Street, Rock Hill on August 26, 2021. The one-and-a-half-hour workshop will start at 5:30 p.m. Participants need to pay $35 for the workshop fee that includes clay supplies and complete instruction on how to make clay earrings from start to finish.

Participants are encouraged to create their own earrings that match their style. The point of this workshop is to help participants pour out their creativity into something that they can actually wear. In this workshop, participants will get polymer clay which is lightweight, easy to clean, and durable—a perfect material for beginners.

Lauren Hooper, the founder of Lauren-Likes Blog that provides digital space for DIY enthusiasts, artists, and makers will be the teacher of this workshop. She will share the basic techniques on how to work with clay and what kind of supplies are best for clay creation.

If you are interested to join this event, you can book your seat through this link. Apart from crafting, you can also socialize with other participants with a glass of wine if you are above 21 years old.

The Mercantile is a unique store that offers many workshops in its Merc Shop series. The classes ranging from cooking, painting, baking, jewelry making, and many more. The Mercantile works together with local artisans who are passionate to share their knowledge and skills at various workshops. Information about other workshops can be accessed at their website.

