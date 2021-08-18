City of Charlotte Mask Mandate Statement

Julian Wan/Unsplash

CHARLOTTE, NC – Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles declared a mask mandate statement as the death cases in Mecklenburg County keeps rising. The mask mandate applies from August 18, 2021, until further notice.

The city got a lot of feedback from the Public Health Department, Atrium Health, Novant Health, and Medic regarding the outbreak situation and lead the city to take additional measures to protect the community.

Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles is ready to support the approach of creating a county-wide mask mandate too. The mandate will include a consistent policy that works across Mecklenburg County to ensure residents’ safety and reduce confusion among residents during this time.

There are over 1000 death cases and more than 120,000 positive cases in Mecklenburg County. The outbreak has affected many people, from children who will soon begin their first day of school to business owners who struggle to run their business during this time.

Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles said that the mask mandate is not only about decreasing the number of cases, but also a matter of life or death. She encouraged citizens to work together to stop the spread of the viruses and help those who are medically unable to get a vaccine and prone to viruses exposure.

The city encourages citizens to get their vaccines and raise the vaccination rate. As of August 17, 2021, 57.92 percent of the population had been vaccinated with the first dose and 53.12 percent had been fully vaccinated. The numbers show that city still has a long way to go to reach the ideal percentage of 70 percent for herd immunity.

