How to prepare yourself for Charlotte's extreme weather

CHARLOTTE, NC – Located in North Carolina, Charlotte is prone to hurricanes, tornadoes, and floods and was recently threatened by Tropical Storm Fred. Due to the high disaster risk, the government encourages all residents to prepare themselves in case of a sudden disaster.

In order to survive during the disaster, you need to pack your basic disaster survival kits such as food and water supplies. Here is how you should prepare your kit and what things you need to bring:

  1. Grab a storage bag that is not too big but has enough space to store the supplies
  2. Prepare one gallon of water for drinking and sanitation
  3. Prepare at least three-day worth of food supplies
  4. Prepare some pairs of appropriate clothes for change
  5. Get battery-powered weather radio with tone alert, flashlight, and extra batteries
  6. Prepare first aid kit and non-prescribe medicine
  7. Get a whistle or any tools that can give a signal for help
  8. Prepare plastic sheeting and duct tape to make an emergency shelter
  9. Prepare toiletries and personal hygiene items
  10. Bring your personal items (cell phone and backup battery, masks, cash)
  11. Bring matches with a waterproof case

After setting up the emergency kit, make sure to keep it close to you or place it in an easy access area, in case of a sudden disaster. You also need to understand and be aware of the danger signs and terms. “Watch” means tornado formation is likely to happen and “Warning” means a tornado has occurred and sighted.

When a warning sign has been raised, you need to go to a safe place immediately. If you are inside a property, you can go to the basement or an interior room that has no windows, doors, and outside walls. If you are outside, make sure to look for a low and flat location for your safe shelter.

