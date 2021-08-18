Charlotte-Mecklenburg Joining Hands To Solve Housing and Homelessness Situations

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC - Mecklenburg County and Charlotte Government will launch a strategy to overcome the housing and homelessness problem called "2025 Charlotte-Mecklenburg Housing & Homelessness Strategy".

A board consists of public, private, and non-profit sectors are initiating this strategy. Cathy Besant from Bank America leads the strategy initiation followed by Eugene A. Wood from Atrium Health and leaders from Mecklenburg County, City of Charlotte, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Continuum of Care, Charlotte Centre City Planners, and McKinsey & Company. The stakeholders share the same vision; everyone, including the vulnerable group, should have the same access to permanent, affordable housing and resource to sustain their well-being.

As for now, there are at least 3,000 people who are homeless spreading in shelter and non-shelter locations. This time the number increasing drastically from 2015 when it hit 1,000 homeless people. Moreover, the report stated that in January 2021, the U.S. renters own $70 billion for rent, utilities, and penalties for late fees has turned the condition worse. These conditions trigger all related sectors to create a comprehensive strategy to grant access to full housing facilities.

October 2021 marks the time when the 2025 Charlotte-Mecklenburg Housing & Homelessness Strategy will launch and come into force. The strategies objective include common lexicon employment, clear metrics descriptions, and prioritize a multi-year approach development. To achieve the objectives, all parties need to focus on funding alignment, policy, data, and its implementation.

Three main goals are set to take into action such as building gender support awareness; convening and commissioning a working group of Charlotte-Mecklenburg leaders to have a look at the progress; and pairing the working group, a technical committee with a consulting system to help the community.

